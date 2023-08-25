Carrie Underwood rocks tiny metallic shorts as she shares head-turning new photos

Jesus, take the wheel! Carrie Underwood looked incredible on Thursday as she hit the stage in Michigan in a pair of tiny metallic sports shorts, paired with a hot pink bodysuit covered in rhinestones.

The country star shared a series of snaps from her time performing, captioning the post: "Thanks for hanging with us on a soggy #Michigan night, Mt. Pleasant!!! You all were so sweet to us at the @soaringeaglecasino We’ll see you next time!"

"I would wear shorts all the time if I had legs like yours!" commented one fan, as another quipped: "Oh my quad," referencing her toned quad muscles.

Carrie is back out on her own Denim & Rhinestones tour, but she has been taking the time on her days off to join her favorite band – Guns N Roses – on stage as they perform across the country. She joined them for two nights in Canada earlier in August, and on Saturday August 26 will perform with them in her home town of Nashville, Tennessee.

The singer, 40, took to Instagram after that first incredible night in Moncton, sharing snaps of her first night on stage with the band; she also performed in Montreal.

"Just a country girl living out some rockstar dreams…" she captioned the post, which showed her wearing a patterned jacket on top of a black leather romper with chainmail detailing and suede cowboy boots.

To get herself in the vibe, she added a collection of necklaces and large hoop earrings to her fit – and even her mic was primped, featuring a long set of tassels.

"I want to say a HUGE thanks to @gunsnroses for having us out on tour, as well as their amazing fans! I was super nervous playing for another band's crowd (of a completely different genre, no less) but you all made us feel so welcome!!! Now, on to Montreal for round 2! Can't wait!!!!" she added.

© Amy Sussman Carrie Underwood and Axl Rose of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during Day 2 of the 2022 Stagecoach Festival

Guns N Roses have also been longtime fans of Carrie, joining her on the Denim and Rhinestones tour in Los Angeles for a surprise performance of 'Welcome to the Jungle'. In July 2022, Carrie also surprised British fans by joining the band for two shows, rocking out with them to some of their biggest hits, and in April 2022 the band joined the singer at Stagecoach 2022.

Dirty Honey, Alice in Chains, and The Pretenders have all also helped the band open the tour this summer.

© Getty Carrie's fashion fits have become iconic

Carrie will return to Las Vegas on September 20, to resume her Reflection residency at Resorts World, which will continue till December 16.

But despite her busy schedule, the mom-of-two has still found time for her two sons, Jacob, eight, and Isaiah, four, whom she welcomed with former NHL star Mike Fisher, and took the pair to see NF - a Christian rapper - in concert in late July.

The doting mom shared footage from the night on social media, and revealed that it was also a special night for her youngest, as it was his first ever concert, besides mom.

