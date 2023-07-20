Carrie Underwood never sits still for long and while she's currently back home in Nashville for a few days rest, she's back on the road tomorrow!

The award-winning star took to Instagram at the start of the week to share information on her upcoming shows, alongside a head-turning photo of her.

The award-winning country star looked stylish dressed in a ripped denim mini skirt, teamed with metallic boots and a co-ordinating jacket. She completed her look with a sequined belt.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood's love story with Mike Fisher

Next to the photo was a list of the dates Carrie is performing, including one on July 21. She will be singing at the Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch, MN.

She is then pretty much non-stop over the summer months, with several more shows through autumn, right up until December 16, where she will be performing for the last time of the year in Las Vegas.

For now, Carrie is back in Nashville with her husband Mike Fisher and their young sons, where she is soaking up quality time with her family.

MORE: Carrie Underwood returns home to 'happy things' after tour

She shared a photo of her huge backyard on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, alongside the caption: "Home... for a minute." Carrie and Mike built their "forever home" after splashing $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety.

Carrie Underwood has returned home for a few days before her next gig

The home boasts several bedrooms, private horse stables, and its own lake. Carrie and Mike share sons Isaiah and Jacob, who often come to watch their mom perform.

At the end of her Reflection show in May last year, the singer shared an adorable snap of her two sons supporting their mom by wearing matching black bomber jackets with the Reflection logo imprinted on it in gold.

The country singer has a fabulous sense of style

For the most part though, Carrie prefers for her children to stay at home while she's working, in order to maintain stability.

The family live on a farm in Tennessee, and often share glimpses of the property on social media. Carrie and Mike's home features several bedrooms – with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.

© Getty Carrie has had a busy year at work

Discussing her family life during an interview on Absolute Radio Country, the award-winning artist admitted that she's happiest when she is at home. She said: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

© Instagram Carrie Underwood's sons are her biggest supporters

She added that she loves being in the garden: "I love to garden, we have chickens… I am always cleaning something or laundering something, I have two messy boys and one for some reason likes to wardrobe change, he will wear three or four outfits in a day."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.