Carrie Underwood's rarely-seen sons join famous mom at concert during milestone moment in childhood

Carrie Underwood loves nothing more than spending time with her family but during her time on the road, she's often away from home.

But this week, the country-singer had an extra special time at a concert with her beloved sons, Jacob, eight, and Isaiah, four, during some rare time off work.

The award-winning star took her children to watch NF in concert, and it's safe to say they had a brilliant time!

The doting mom shared footage from the night on social media - which can be viewed above - and revealed that it was extra special for her youngest son, as the four-year-old had only ever been to watch his mom in concert, marking this experience a new milestone for him.

Carrie recently shared information about all her upcoming concerts from now until the next of the year - and she's certainly got her work cut out with a non-stop schedule throughout the summer and right up until December 16, where she will be performing for the last time of the year in Las Vegas.

Carrie Underwood is a doting mom to two sons

The American Idol winner made a brief return home last week to spend time with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons on their farm in Nashville.

At the time, she shared a sweet photo of her huge backyard on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, alongside the caption: "Home... for a minute."

Carrie and Mike built their "forever home" after splashing $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety. The home boasts several bedrooms, private horse stables, and its own lake.

© Instagram Carrie has 400-acres of land and calls her garden her 'happy place'

The doting parents prefer to keep their sons out of the spotlight, but Carrie occasionally shares candid photos of them when they go to visit her at her shows, and to mark their birthdays and other milestone moments in their family.

Last May at the end of her Reflections tour, the singer shared an adorable snap of her children supporting their mom by wearing matching black bomber jackets with the Reflection logo imprinted on it in gold.

© Getty Images Carrie and husband Mike Fisher

Discussing her family life during an interview on Absolute Radio Country, the award-winning artist admitted that she's happiest when she is at home.

She said: "I don’t go places…on my own if it is left up to me and my devices, I would just be a little homesteader and just stay home and do nothing. I shouldn't say do nothing, I am actually very busy when I am at home, but it is chores, I am doing chores."

© Denise Truscello Carrie has a busy schedule of shows coming up

She added that she loves being in the garden: "I love to garden, we have chickens… I am always cleaning something or laundering something, I have two messy boys and one for some reason likes to wardrobe change, he will wear three or four outfits in a day."

