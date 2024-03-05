Katie Holmes stuns in body-skimming dress in first appearance since 'false' Tom Cruise reports

Katie Holmes has made her first public appearance since responding to claims she is worried about money ahead of Tom Cruise's final child support payment.

The 45-year-old didn't let the speculation get to her and was all smiles as she made a stunning appearance at the 2024 Roundabout Theatre Company gala in Midtown Manhattan on Monday.

Katie looked gorgeous wearing a sleeveless black maxi dress that highlighted her sculpted arms and skimmed over her incredible physique.

© Getty Images Katie showed off her sculpted arms in her black dress

The chic outfit boasted a high neck, draped detailing, and pockets. Katie accessorized with black heels with white rose accents, a nose ring, and delicate jewelry.

Katie's makeup was as flawless as ever and enhanced her radiant complexion, while her brunette tresses sported gray roots.

Her outing comes just days after reports claimed Katie – who receives no spousal support – is panicking about her future income once her ex-husband makes his final child support payment in April.

© Getty Images Katie rocked gray roots

Following their divorce in 2012, the Mission Impossible star was ordered to pay $400,000 in annual child support, which worked out at just over $33,000 a month, until their daughter, Suri Cruise, turned 18.

The milestone is fast approaching, meaning Tom will no longer have to make the payments following Suri's birthday on April 18. However, he will reportedly continue to pay her medical, dental, and insurance expenses and her college tuition.

Following the reports, Katie's lawyer, Jonathan W. Wolfe, rubbished the claims, telling Radar Online: "The story is riddled with falsehoods."

© Getty Images Katie's dress boasted a body-skimming fit

He added: "One would hope there would be more newsworthy items to cover, and publications would avoid reporting as 'facts' claims from anonymous sources peddling such obvious misrepresentations."

Tom and Suri are reportedly estranged, and they haven't been seen in public together for over a decade. Katie was given sole custody of their daughter at the time of their divorce.

The Dawson's Creek alum has an incredibly close relationship with Suri, who could follow in her mom's footsteps as she has shown a keen interest in the arts.

© Getty Images Tom and Suri haven't been pictured together in over a decade

The 17-year-old has an incredible singing voice, which was revealed to a wider audience when she sang in Katie's films Alone Together and Rare Objects.

In 2022's Alone Together, Suri sings 'Blue Moon' in the opening credits of the film, which you can listen to in the video below, and in last year's Rare Objects, she also showcased her vocal talent.

WATCH: Suri Cruise debuts vocal talent in mother Katie Holmes' film

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment about her daughter's role in Alone Together, Katie said: "She's very, very talented. She said she would do it and she recorded it and I let her do her thing."

On being asked why she chose Suri for the job, she responded: "I always want the highest level of talent, so I asked her."

© Getty Images Suri is following in her mom's creative footsteps

Speaking about the "very meaningful" process of working with her daughter, Katie told Glamour: "I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her."



Katie added: "It comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there because she's my heart."

