Suri Cruise is all smiles as she picks up beloved hobby - eight years after firing teacher

New York City enjoyed a sweltering day on Friday May 24 but Suri Cruise was all smiles despite the heat.

The 18-year-old was snapped walking around the city in sports shorts and a strapless ribbed white top with crochet detailing – but it was the guitar over her shoulder that raised eyebrows. '

The teen, who is expected to graduate from LaGuardia High School in June, reportedly revealed in 2016 when she was nine that she "used to play" the guitar but that she had parted ways with her teacher, telling Alex Brightman backstage of Broadway’s School of Rock: The Musical that it "didn’t work out".

© AKGS Suri Cruise is picking up the guitar again

However it seems the teen has rediscovered her love of the instrument, as she was joined by a male friend for their stroll with her Taylor Guitars case swung over her shoulder. Suri wore brown biker boots, and had her hair up in a ponytail and accessorized with a white bandana.

LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, often referred to simply as LaGuardia or "LaG", specializes in teaching visual arts and performing arts, and past alum include Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicki Minaj and The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung.

© Bruce Glikas Suri and mother Katie on Broadway in 2016

Suri recently turned 18 and will graduate from her high school this June.

Her mom is Dawson's Creek alum Katie Holmes, and she has been raising Suri as a single mother in New York City following her divorce from Tom Cruise.

© Getty Images Kathleen and Martin Holmes joined their daughter to cheer on Suri in her high school play

The Hollywood star is often pictured out and about with her daughter as they are very close, and Katie was recently joined by her parents, Martin and Kathleen, to cheer on Suri as she starred in a performance of Head Over Heels in New York in early May, with the teen taking on the role of Philoclea in the stage show.

The playbill also revealed that Suri appears to no longer be going by her birth name of Suri Cruise professionally. Instead, she has adopted her mom's middle name and was listed as Suri Noelle.