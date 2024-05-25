Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Suri Cruise, 18, is all smiles as she picks up beloved hobby - eight years after firing teacher
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrities

Suri Cruise is all smiles as she picks up beloved hobby - eight years after firing teacher

Suri is set to graduate high school next month

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

New York City enjoyed a sweltering day on Friday May 24 but Suri Cruise was all smiles despite the heat. 

The 18-year-old was snapped walking around the city in sports shorts and a strapless ribbed white top with crochet detailing – but it was the guitar over her shoulder that raised eyebrows. '

The teen, who is expected to graduate from LaGuardia High School in June, reportedly revealed in 2016 when she was nine that she "used to play" the guitar but that she had parted ways with her teacher, telling Alex Brightman backstage of Broadway’s School of Rock: The Musical that it "didn’t work out". 

Suri Cruise is picking up the guitar again© AKGS
Suri Cruise is picking up the guitar again

However it seems the teen has rediscovered her love of the instrument, as she was joined by a male friend for their stroll with her Taylor Guitars case swung over her shoulder. Suri wore brown biker boots, and had her hair up in a ponytail and accessorized with a white bandana. 

LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, often referred to simply as LaGuardia or "LaG", specializes in teaching visual arts and performing arts, and past alum include Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicki Minaj and The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung. 

Suri Cruise and mother Katie Holmes pose backstage at the hit musical "Finding Neverland" on Broadway at The Lunt Fontanne Theatre on July 30, 2016 in New York City© Bruce Glikas
Suri and mother Katie on Broadway in 2016

Suri recently turned 18 and will graduate from her high school this June. 

Her mom is Dawson's Creek alum Katie Holmes, and she has been raising Suri as a single mother in New York City following her divorce from Tom Cruise. 

Kathleen Holmes, Martin Holmes and Katie Holmes attend the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 14, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
Kathleen and Martin Holmes joined their daughter to cheer on Suri in her high school play

The Hollywood star is often pictured out and about with her daughter as they are very close, and Katie was recently joined by her parents, Martin and Kathleen, to cheer on Suri as she starred in a performance of Head Over Heels in New York in early May, with the teen taking on the role of Philoclea in the stage show. 

The playbill also revealed that Suri appears to no longer be going by her birth name of Suri Cruise professionally. Instead, she has adopted her mom's middle name and was listed as Suri Noelle.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more