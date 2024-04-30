Suri Cruise rocks lycra short-shorts and quirky footwear for New York stroll

Suri Cruise put a sporty foot forward in the Big Apple on Monday when she stepped out in a pair of lycra shorts to take a stroll through the city.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise' daughter looked deep in thought with her headphones on as she walked solo through New York.

Suri teamed her shorts with a knitted sweatshirt and some unexpected footwear.

She donned a pair of socks which appeared to have drawings of ballerinas on them and exuded a childish flair.

Suri paired the pink-trimmed socks with black sneakers.

© AKGS Suri Cruise made a style statement with her shorts and fun socks

Her outing comes after she celebrated her 18th birthday on April 18 and entered adulthood.

On her big day, Suri was photographed walking with a friend when she turned heads with a fun accessory to her stylish outfit.

The teen carried a hot, pink umbrella with a frilly trim and added matching flowers to her long hair too.

© Backgrid Suri recently turned 18

Suri has been raised by her mom in NYC while her dad has reportedly been estranged from her since she was five.

Suri has kept largely out of the spotlight since her parents' separation in 2012.

The mother-daughter duo are incredibly close, however.

© Noel Vasquez Suri and Katie have a close bond

In 2022, Katie gave another rare snippet into her relationship with Suri, telling InStyle: "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 per cent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it.

"She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality. She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like, 'OK, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

© Getty Images Katie shares Suri with Tom Cruise

While raising her daughter, Katie instilled a few rules that will have helped shape her into the woman she is today.

When Suri was nine, the Dawson's Creek actress gave an interview on Today and said: "My little one is very, very generous and very sensitive. So, she’s always [saying], 'Mom, let’s give my old toys to people who need it.' So we are always doing that. I don't over-gift. I don't inundate my child with a lot of things."

© Taylor Hill Suri has grown up in New York City

Suri is expected to leave the home she shares with Katie to attend college in 2024, but her choice of college hasn't been publicly revealed.

Reports suggest she will favor an educational establishment in or close to New York so that she can be near Katie.

