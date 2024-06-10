Suri Cruise developing her 'own expressions' ahead of major life change

Katie Holmes has been hailed as a fashion icon since her Dawson's Creek days – and has been one of the undisputed street style queens since the late 90s – but it seems daughter Suri Cruise is also busy forging her own sartorial identity.

The actress, 45, opened up about sharing her clothes with daughter Suri, 18, in a new interview with The Times. Katie revealed that her only child, who is estranged from her A-list father Tom Cruise, is beginning to develop a unique sense of style and her "own expressions" as she prepares to move to Pennsylvania for college this fall.

Quizzed whether she intends to pass down her wardrobe to Suri, Katie said: "I mean, I've saved some things here and there. But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions."

She added: "Sometimes the basics definitely disappear. But that's fine."

Elsewhere in the interview, Katie was asked whether becoming a mother had affected her personal sense of style over the years.

© AKGS Katie Holmes says her daughter Suri Cruise is developing her own unique sense of style

"I feel like, in some ways, yes. When my child was really small I was drawn to wearing a lot of dresses," she told the paper.

"You do go through these different phases of motherhood and they inform what you feel comfortable in and what you don't. So over the years, my style has changed here and there."

Suri goes to college

© Getty Katie has long been the street style queen - but Suri is forging her own unique identity

This fall will mark a big change for Suri, who has secured a place at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ever since Katie's highly-publicised divorce from Top Gun star Tom Cruise in July 2012, Katie and her daughter Suri have been a tight-knit unit, leading a private life together in NYC.

The high school graduate, who was pictured enjoying a bike ride around the city this week, is gearing up to pursue a career in fashion.

© TikTok Suri is starting at Carnegie Mellon this fall

She has secured a coveted place at Carnegie Mellon's prestigious School of Design, one of the oldest and most highly regarded programs in the country.

Passion for fashion

Clearly a love of design and fashion runs in the family. Katie's mother Kathleen ran a successful drapery business and has passed on her love of fashion to Katie, and now Suri.

© Instagram Katie's mother Kathleen is also a seamstress

Chatting to InStyle, the Batman Begins actress declared: "My mother had a very successful drapery business, but then when I was born — I was a lot of work. [laughs] So she gave it up.

"But my mom is an incredible quilter, and one of my sisters is an art teacher, so I grew up with that."

She offered an insight into Suri's interest in style, saying: "I've always wanted Suri to feel empowered [in that way] too.

© Neil Rasmus/BFA/Shutterstock Fashion is in the mother and daughter duo's DNA

"I remember asking her what kind of party she wanted for her fourth or fifth birthday, and she said a fairy party.

"So we went to the fabric store and picked out everything we needed for fairies. I wanted her to create things instead of having stuff done for her. That way she was always in charge."

When it comes to Katie's personal style, she admits to feeling happiest happiest when she's in a vintage T-shirt and jeans.

© Getty Images Katie and Suri share a close bond

Sustainability is always at the forefront of her mind, and we reckon daughter Suri is into thrifting second-hand fits too given her recent boho chic appearances.

"We don't have a choice anymore. We have to be smart and conscious, and do the right thing," Katie told Harper's Bazaar of her decision to ditch fast fashion.