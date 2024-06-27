Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie look like sisters as they switch clothes in fun video

Like mother like daughter! Kyra Sedgwick revealed just how close she is to daughter Sosie when the pair swapped clothes at the after party for new film MaXXXine.

The 58-year-old actress looked gorgeous in a black leather mini dress with structured arms by Laquin Smith, which she wore with matching sheer tights at the Los Angeles premiere, while her actress daughter opted for a printed oversized sweater by Knitwrth, featuring Tim Curry as Frank N Furter from Rocky Horror Picture Show, paired with black cowboy boots.

But a fun transition video on social media revealed that later in the evening, Sosie, 32, swapped to a classic little black dress and Kyra was such a fan, the pair decided to swap! Watch the video here:

Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie switch clothes in fun video

"What can I say, I liked her outfit!" Kyra captioned the video on Instagram which saw them standing in a hotel bathroom in their outfits before it flipped to a new video of them in each other's dresses.

Kyra, who has most recently been seen in The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Sosie were also joined by Kyra's husband Kevin Bacon, and Kyra's son, Travis. The family are super close, often appearing on each other's social media profiles and cheering each other on.

© Gilbert Flores Sosie Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick at the premiere of MaXXXine

Travis turned 35 in mid-June and proud mom Kyra paid tribute, writing on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my baby boy. I'm so disgustingly proud of you."

"Happy birthday to my angel gentle giant talented and handsome (handsomer than Travis Kelce) brother of mine. Thanks for always watching sex and the city with me and taking as big bites as me. You're a perfect person to me," added Sosie, posting a pic of her hugging her brother.

© Getty Images Sosie and Travis (far left and far right) are also actors and musicians

Travis has also joined Sosie in following their parents into the limelight, with Travis being a musician and composer, but for Kyra, she just wants her children to be happy.

"Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful," she once shared. "The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."