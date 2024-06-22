Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Bacon cozies up with wife Kyra Sedgwick in rare public outing together
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Kevin Bacon cozies up with wife Kyra Sedgwick in rare public outing together

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have been married since 1988

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on December 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)© Allen Berezovsky
Bryony Gooch
US Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick looked more loved up than ever as they made a rare public appearance together at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F World Premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

The Footloose actor put an arm around his wife as she leaned into him while they sat on a red loveseat, speaking to fellow actor Paul Reiser. The actress put a hand on Kevin's leg with a smile and they certainly looked at ease in each other's company. 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: (L-R) Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and Paul Reiser attend the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F World Premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on June 20, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Netflix)© John Sciulli
Kyra and Kevin looked cozy at the premiere

The duo matched in black, with Kevin donning a glossy black silk suit and Kyra stunning in a black mesh dress with grid like cutout holes covering it to reveal a slip underneath. Her classic blonde hair was in ringlet-like waves as they listened to Paul.

Kyra and Kevin have been together for over 35 years, and together they share two kids: daughter Sosie and son Kevin. They met on the set of the PBS movie Lemon Sky back in 1987.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend The Center at West Park's "This Is Our Youth" benefit performance on November 16, 2023 in New York City© Getty Images
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend The Center at West Park's "This Is Our Youth" benefit performance on November 16, 2023 in New York City

For Kevin, it was love at first sight: "I was knocked out," he said. "I thought she was amazing." 

 Kyra took a bit more convincing, but she agreed to a date and the next day she realized he was the one: "I remember waking up and going, 'I feel like home.' I realized, 'Oh, that was him.'"

The secret to their long marriage? It helps that they are "each other's biggest support and fans", according to Kyra in an interview with People. She added: "A sense of humor is crucial. He is very freaking funny."

According to Kyra, they don't "feel" like a Hollywood couple. She told Hoda Kotb: "I don't know, I just… I was raised in New York, he was raised in [Philadelphia], you know, we brought our kids up in New York. 

"It's what we do, it's not who we are…  I think we've always just had the same priorities, which was like, keep your feet on the ground, she said, adding: "It's not like it's been easy, longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, so there's no fantasy of like 'Life is so easy and Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.'"

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more