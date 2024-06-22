Kevin Bacon cozies up with wife Kyra Sedgwick in rare public outing together

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick looked more loved up than ever as they made a rare public appearance together at the Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F World Premiere at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.
The Footloose actor put an arm around his wife as she leaned into him while they sat on a red loveseat, speaking to fellow actor Paul Reiser. The actress put a hand on Kevin's leg with a smile and they certainly looked at ease in each other's company.
The duo matched in black, with Kevin donning a glossy black silk suit and Kyra stunning in a black mesh dress with grid like cutout holes covering it to reveal a slip underneath. Her classic blonde hair was in ringlet-like waves as they listened to Paul.
Kyra and Kevin have been together for over 35 years, and together they share two kids: daughter Sosie and son Kevin. They met on the set of the PBS movie Lemon Sky back in 1987.
For Kevin, it was love at first sight: "I was knocked out," he said. "I thought she was amazing."
Kyra took a bit more convincing, but she agreed to a date and the next day she realized he was the one: "I remember waking up and going, 'I feel like home.' I realized, 'Oh, that was him.'"
The secret to their long marriage? It helps that they are "each other's biggest support and fans", according to Kyra in an interview with People. She added: "A sense of humor is crucial. He is very freaking funny."
According to Kyra, they don't "feel" like a Hollywood couple. She told Hoda Kotb: "I don't know, I just… I was raised in New York, he was raised in [Philadelphia], you know, we brought our kids up in New York.
"It's what we do, it's not who we are… I think we've always just had the same priorities, which was like, keep your feet on the ground, she said, adding: "It's not like it's been easy, longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, so there's no fantasy of like 'Life is so easy and Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.'"