Jennifer Aniston is so chic in cinched leg-lengthening look with sky-high heels

Jennifer Aniston spent her Friday night on the red carpet and she looked stunning.

The Friends actress, 55, attended a screening of The Morning Show at PaleyFest LA at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood where she opted for a pair of waist-cinching black cigarette pants.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston attends the PaleyFest LA 2024 screening of "The Morning Show"

The Morning Show star opted for a low-key top - a sleeveless turtleneck sweater and popped on a pair of killer peep-toe heeled boots. Jennifer also wore understated jewelry, opting for coordinated silver sparkly pieces.

© Getty Jennifer teamed her all-black ensemble with pep-toe heels

The 90s icon rounded off her look by wearing her newly-transformed cool-toned bob straight with the ends curled under slightly to frame her face. Her makeup was glowing with a pink glossy lip and shimmery eyeshadow to enhance her blue eyes.

© Getty Jennifer rocked a Rachel Green-worthy short haircut

Also in attendance was Jennifer's Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon who also got the all-black memo. The Legally Blonde actress, 48, chose her slinkiest black midi dress, teaming the garment with a pair of strappy black stilettos and chunky gold hoop earrings.

HELLO!'s reporter Rebecca Lewis attended the panel talk ahead of the launch of season four of The Morning Show where Jennifer revealed who inspired her incredible career. "Mary Tyler Moore," she said. "I grew up watching her and all her shows, what she did as a female on the industry at a time it wasn't done, and the turn she took dramatically, she was extraordinary."

© Getty Reese Witherspoon attends a screening of "The Morning Show" at PaleyFest LA 2024

Meanwhile, Reese added: "Holly Hunter was a big deal for me. She spoke the same way I spoke, she grew up near me, she was funny and self-deprecating, she's such a rascal."

The actresses were last seen on the red carpet together at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in January. Jennifer looked incredible in an unexpected corseted jumpsuit that had a feathered bodice and a train.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attended the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards

She paired the fitted look with black stilettos and curled her bob for a softer look. Meanwhile, the Big Little Lies star wowed in a black strapless evening gown with an oversized bow detail attached to the hip.

© Getty Jennifer's jewellery choices felt sparing and subtle

Jen was last spotted on the red carpet at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24 where she looked incredible in a thigh-split floor-length dress that hugged her figure beautifully.

© Getty Jennifer wowed in silver

The dress featured a V-shaped neckline and was covered in silver sparkles which picked up the glint of her silver jewellery with ease. She brought back 'The Rachel' with her layered short hairdo, giving it a modern twist with her honey-toned highlights.

© Getty Jennifer's dress featured a thigh-split

On an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the ever-stylish actress poked fun lightheartedly at her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler.

Speaking to the chat show host, Jennifer recalled a quiet dinner in Italy she shared with Adam and his wife Jackie, saying: "He shows up in basketball shorts — satin basketball shorts with white piping and Nike high-tops and a turquoise velour Izod."

© Getty Jennifer Aniston joked about Adam Sandler's sense of style

She revealed that the Grown Ups star quipped: "Vogue says I look amazing like this," so she told Jimmy Fallon's audience: "So thanks, Vogue."

© Getty Jennifer Aniston spoke about her Murder Mystery co-star

Sitting on Jimmy Fallon's couch, Jennifer wowed in a slinky black midi dress that had a gold bar as the strap. She tied the look together with black heels that had gold chain detailing around the ankle and gold hoops.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston posed backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Her hair was worn long, much more akin to season seven Rachel Green with soft highlights and loose waves.