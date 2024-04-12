Lupita Nyong'o is a goddess in molten gold backless gown

Lupita Nyong'o is no stranger to a killer red carpet look and Thursday night was no exception.

The Black Panther star, 41, was spotted looking like a goddess in a molten gold dress that was made from a super shiny fabric and featured thin spaghetti straps.

© Getty Lupita Nyong'o was the recipient of the Star of the Year Award

Her figure-hugging backless garment she wore last night was styled with a pair of gorgeous drop earrings covered in rhinestones and she had an impressive diamond ring on her middle finger, emphasized by her striking gold manicure.

© Getty Lupita rocked a backless gown

The Us actress sported a radiant makeup look with a satin-finish deep red lipstick and a gold eyeshadow blended lightly over her eyelids.

The star of The 355 stepped onto the red carpet having picked up the Star of the Year award at CinemaCon 2024 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She was pictured alongside Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn who won the Breakthrough Performer of the Year award.

© Getty Lupita spoke onstage during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards

Lupita was spotted at the star-studded event following her split from sports commentator Selema Masekela last October.

© Getty Lupita posed with Joseph Quinn, recipient of the Breakthrough Performer of the Year award

Lupita announced their split via an Instagram post, citing "deception". "I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass," she said. "The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness."

© Getty Lupita split from Selema Masekela last year

Lupita took to the red carpet earlier that day in a more casual, yet equally stylish, look. The 12 Years A Slave actress wore a stunning bright white fitted single-breasted blazer with padded shoulders and a longline silhouette.

© Getty Lupita wowed in a white suit earlier in the day

She paired the jacket with matching floor-grazing flares and a high-necked black lace bodysuit from Fleur du Mal. Lupita also rocked white pointed-toe stilettos, skinny silver hoop earrings, and a black manicure.

© Getty Lupita styled her suit with a lace body

CinemaCon has been a two-day extravaganza for the star of the upcming horror sci-fi film A Quiet Place: Day One. She was spotted on stage on Wednesday for the Universal Pictures and Focus Features Special Presentation.

© Getty Lupita was a ray of sunshine in canary yellow

She was a ray of sunshine in a pleated yellow chiffon dress with a corsage-adorned collar and a bow belt. Lupita teamed the eye-catching number with a pair of Betsey Johnson heels in a leopard print with a large velvet rose on the toe which was covered in pearls.

© Getty Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Dolce & Gabbana 40th Anniversary Exhibition in Milan

The actress had made wowing in bold looks a habit of late. She was seen at the Dolce and Gabbana 40th anniversary party looking sensational in an unusual sheer black catsuit with a silver chainmail crop top and mini skirt over the top.

© Getty Lupita looked straight from a sci-fi film

She teamed the unexpected ensemble with a pair of black heels and trendy sunglasses. However, Lupita was the ultimate sci-fi icon at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March when she wore a dazzling black sequinned gown with cobalt accenting to match her blue eyeshadow.