Blake Lively was a goddess in ethereal sheer-skirted wedding dress

Blake Lively was a poster child for boho chic in the 2010s and her red carpet looks are no exception. She wore an array of ethereal gowns in various hues, but it was a certain bridal gown that topped them all.

The Gossip Girl actress, 36, was seen at the Green Lantern Los Angeles premiere in 2011 alongside her actor husband Ryan Reynolds, 47, looking like a boho bride in a stunning white gown that came from Chanel's 2009 Spring Haute Couture line that was shown on the Paris runway among a line-up of other beautiful bridal-worthy gowns.

© Getty Blake's dress featured a dropped waist

Blake walked onto the red carpet wearing the designer gown with a bateau neckline and cap sleeves adorned with applique white flowers and dainty beading for a fairytale look.

© Getty Blake wore a couture Chanel gown

The embroidered gown featured a fitted bodice with a dropped waistline to look like a mini dress, but from the thigh down, the garment had a whimsical sheer skirt with beaded flowers that climbed upwards from the hem and trailed along the ground.

© Getty Blake looked like a perfect boho bride

In true 2010s fashion, the A Simple Favor actress styled the stunning garment with stacked rhinestone-adorned bangles on one wrist and a pair of matching silver rhinestone-covered heels.

© Getty Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively met on the set of Green Lantern

© Getty Blake's hair was styled in a boho fishtail

Adding to the boho aesthetic in a big way was Blake's hairstyle. The star of the upcoming movie It Ends With Us wore her sandy-hued hair in a messy low side ponytail partially styled in a loose fishtail braid and pulled together with a gold flower made from diamantés.

© Getty Blake's dress appeared on the runway at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2009

Her makeup was glowing with a shimmery pink-toned eyeshadow blended across her lids and a gold shade along her lower lashline. Her complexion looked lit from within with bronzed cheeks and completing the look was her rosy pink lipgloss.

© Getty The Chanel line featured this feathered piece

The couture Chanel gown was styled on the runway in a more traditional bridal fashion with a royal-worthy white fascinator made from fabric shaped like white leaves and a pair of peep-toe white heels.

© Getty The runway was full of Avant Garde headpieces

Chanel's all-white collection that year also consisted of a feathered dress styled with trousers and an Avant Garde headpiece, as well as a white sequinned co-ord with a dramatic train.

© Getty Blake Lively wore a ruffled white mini dress to the a Chanel dinner at La Grenouille

Blake herself attended a Chanel event in the same year wearing a second bridal white look. The Age of Adaline star was spotted at an intimate dinner in her honor hosted by Chanel at La Grenouille in New York City wearing a shiny ribbed mini dress with unusual organza ruffle detailing on the hips and around the neck.

© Getty Blake wore a textured mini dress in Cap d'Antibes, France

The dress was styled with a pair of white satin heels that had a pointe toe to look like ballet slippers and a quilted Chanel handbag. We also can't forget the textured white mini dress she wore to the Chanel Resort dinner for the launch of Chanel's Collection Croisiere 2012 in May 2011 which had her looking like an elegant swan.

© Getty Blake wore a colourful boho look at Grand Palais

Blake took boho chic to the next level with a pop of colour when she attended the Chanel Haute Couture fashion show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week Fall/Winter the year prior in this dipped hem floaty dress with beachy waves and statement drop earrings.