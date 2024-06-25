Kyra Sedgwick wows in leather mini dress in rare outing with Kevin Bacon and lookalike kids

Kyra Sedgwick stole the show during a rare family outing with her husband Kevin Bacon and their two children, Sosie, 32, and Travis, 35, on Monday.

The 58-year-old actress looked gorgeous in a black leather mini dress with matching sheer tights at the Los Angeles premiere of horror film MaXXXine.

Kyra posed on the red carpet with her family and looked the image of her actress daughter, who opted for a printed oversized sweater with black cowboy boots.

Holding hands with her husband of over three decades, Kyra and Kevin, 65, looked more in love than ever as they enjoyed their rare family night out.

The close bond the family shares was also evident, with Kevin – who looked dapper in a peach-colored suit – affectionately wrapping his arm around his son, who just celebrated his 35th birthday.

© Getty Images The family enjoyed a rare outing for the MaXXXine premiere

Over the weekend, proud mom Kyra paid tribute to Travis in honor of his birthday, writing on Instagram: "Happy Birthday to my baby boy. I'm so disgustingly proud of you."

Kyra recently spoke of how "hard" she found it to adjust to her children becoming adults during a recent appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna.

© Getty Images Kyra looked gorgeous in her leather mini dress

Speaking about children, Kyra was asked how she handled the changes in the dynamic that come with kids growing up.

"It's so hard, it's such a hard transition because you go from being able to fix everything to totally not being able to fix everything," she shared.

"You go from, 'I have the right to tell you what to do' to 'I definitely don't have the right to tell you what to do,'" she added, noting how she and Kevin adapted into the "loving suggestions" method over time.

© Getty Images Sosie and Travis look so much like their parents

"It is definitely a constant like… 'I'm going to go into the dance, I'm going to step out of the dance,'" she continued, and said that as the kids grow up, you "have to take your cues from them" instead.

She added: "I have no secrets except that you try to figure it out one day at a time and hope that they still want to hang out with you."

Kyra also admitted that she and Kevin were a "united front" when it came to parenting Travis and Sosie.

© Getty Images Sosie and Travis also work in the entertainment industry

She explained: "I don't think we planned it, I just think that we are similar in that way, like, 'This is important this is less important.' I really don't think we ever thought something very differently about the way to parent the kids, but also to discipline them or not discipline them."

Travis and Sosie have followed their parents into the limelight, with the former a musician and the latter an actress.

The couple have previously spoken about their children's desire to go into their chosen careers and said they did try to sway them away from working in the spotlight.

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra married in 1988

The Footloose actor suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible.

"You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

© Instagram Kevin performing with his children Travis and Sosie

Kyra agrees with her husband and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful.

"The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."