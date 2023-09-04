10 best dressed celebrities this month: Emma Corrin, India Amarteifio, Kate Beckinsale, and more

The summer may be coming to an end, but September is only heating up as it welcomes a slew of enviably dressed stars through its doors.
Kicking off the month in sartorial style is the 80th Venice Film Festival, serving up red carpets dripping with old school glamour, showstopping gala events, and effortless off-duty looks from the fashion set as they arrive in their droves at Venice Marco Polo Airport.
From Miu Miu miniskirts to billowing ball gowns, HELLO! rounds up the best dressed stars of September 2023…
Emma Corrin
The Crown's Emma Corrin was chic personified in a pantless look to attend Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales short film event. Rocking an unconventional ensemble, the actor looked effortlessly polished in an olive-hued cardigan with coordinating briefs worn over sheer tights.
India Amarteifio
Queen Charlotte star India Amarteifio beguiled in a studded, satin mini dress and bridal-like heels in Venice, bringing regal glamour to the Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales short film event.
MORE VENICE
Mimi Keene
Sex Education actor Mimi Keene proved her sartorial prowess when dining with Miu Miu in Venice on 3 September. The brunette beauty rocked a vampy velvet mini dress and towering platform heels, adding kitsch lilac hair clips to complete her edgy ensemble.
ALL THE LOOKS
Leona Lewis
Lady in red! Leona Lewis looked enchanting at the amfAR Gala in an off-the-shoulder, dramatic scarlet gown and timeless red lip.
Kate Beckinsale
Kate ensured Venice was given a healthy dose of glamour at the illustrious amfAR Gala on 3 September, gracing the red carpet in a head turning sheer cape dress adorned with glittering gold embellishments.
Rita Ora
Another sheer goddess on the red carpet, Hot Right Now hitmaker Rita Ora danced into the amfAR Gala in a translucent cape dress embellished with a blooming petal motif.
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton, who is currently driving for Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, was seen in a linen ensemble during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. Approaching the track, Lewis elevated his tonal look with chunky, colourful jewellery and golden aviator sunglasses.
Georgia May Jagger
Fashion muse Georgia May Jagger donned a mesh Pinko Official gown at the premier of Ferrari, styling her voluminous honey blonde hair in effortless waves.
Emilia Clarke
Hollywood sweetheart Emilia Clarke brought the glamour to "The Pod Generation" premiere during the 49th Deauville American Film Festival, donning a glittering plunge ball gown and stagey T-bar heels.
Sydney Sweeney
The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney, 25, ensured all eyes were on her as she served up a seductive all-black outfit for the Giorgio Armani "One Night In Venice" event this month. The bodice of her dress was crafted from twirled black roses, as layers of tulle cascaded out to form her princess-like silhouette.