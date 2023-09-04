Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed celebrities in September 2023: Rita Ora, Kate Beckinsale, more
Subscribe

10 best dressed celebrities this month: Emma Corrin, India Amarteifio, Kate Beckinsale, and more

Which stars served up the most memorable looks of the season? From Georgia May Jagger to Lewis Hamilton

10 best dressed celebrities this month: Emma Corrin, India Amarteifio, Kate Beckinsale, and more
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer

The summer may be coming to an end, but September is only heating up as it welcomes a slew of enviably dressed stars through its doors. 

Kicking off the month in sartorial style is the 80th Venice Film Festival, serving up red carpets dripping with old school glamour, showstopping gala events, and effortless off-duty looks from the fashion set as they arrive in their droves at Venice Marco Polo Airport.

From Miu Miu miniskirts to billowing ball gowns, HELLO! rounds up the best dressed stars of September 2023…  

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin attends Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the 80th Venice International Film Festival at Fondazione Prada on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy.© Stefania M. D'Alessandro

The Crown's Emma Corrin was chic personified in a pantless look to attend Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales short film event. Rocking an unconventional ensemble, the actor looked effortlessly polished in an olive-hued cardigan with coordinating briefs worn over sheer tights.

India Amarteifio

India Amarteifio attends Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the 80th Venice International Film Festival at Fondazione Prada on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy.© Stefania M. D'Alessandro

Queen Charlotte star India Amarteifio beguiled in a studded, satin mini dress and bridal-like heels in Venice, bringing regal glamour to the Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales short film event.

Mimi Keene

Mimi Keene attends Miu Miu Women's Tales Dinner during the 80th Venice International Film Festival at Fondazione Prada on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy.© Jacopo M. Raule

Sex Education actor Mimi Keene proved her sartorial prowess when dining with Miu Miu in Venice on 3 September. The brunette beauty rocked a vampy velvet mini dress and towering platform heels, adding kitsch lilac hair clips to complete her edgy ensemble. 

Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis attends the amfAR gala Venezia 2023 presented The Red Sea International Film Festival on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy. © Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Lady in red! Leona Lewis looked enchanting at the amfAR Gala in an off-the-shoulder, dramatic scarlet gown and timeless red lip.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale attends the amfAR gala Venezia 2023 presented The Red Sea International Film Festival on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy.© Daniele Venturelli

Kate ensured Venice was given a healthy dose of glamour at the illustrious amfAR Gala on 3 September, gracing the red carpet in a head turning sheer cape dress adorned with glittering gold embellishments.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora attends the amfAR gala Venezia 2023 presented The Red Sea International Film Festival on September 03, 2023 in Venice, Italy. © Daniele Venturelli

Another sheer goddess on the red carpet, Hot Right Now hitmaker Rita Ora danced into the amfAR Gala in a translucent cape dress embellished with a blooming petal motif.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving for Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team is seen during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 3, 2023 in Monza, Italy.© Stefano Guidi / Getty

Lewis Hamilton, who is currently driving for Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, was seen in a linen ensemble during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. Approaching the track, Lewis elevated his tonal look with chunky, colourful jewellery and golden aviator sunglasses.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving for Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team is seen during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on September 3, 2023 in Monza, Italy. © Stefano Guidi

Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May Jagger wears sheer dress at Venice International Film Festival,© Shutterstock

Fashion muse Georgia May Jagger donned a mesh Pinko Official gown at the premier of Ferrari, styling her voluminous honey blonde hair in effortless waves.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke attends the "The Pod Generation" premiere during the 49th Deauville American Film Festival on September 03, 2023 in Deauville, France.© Getty

Hollywood sweetheart Emilia Clarke brought the glamour to "The Pod Generation" premiere during the 49th Deauville American Film Festival, donning a glittering plunge ball gown and stagey T-bar heels.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney attends Giorgio Armani "One Night In Venice" on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy.© Jacopo Raule

The White Lotus actress Sydney Sweeney, 25, ensured all eyes were on her as she served up a seductive all-black outfit for the Giorgio Armani "One Night In Venice" event this month. The bodice of her dress was crafted from twirled black roses, as layers of tulle cascaded out to form her princess-like silhouette.

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more