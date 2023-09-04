10 best dressed celebrities this month: Emma Corrin, India Amarteifio, Kate Beckinsale, and more

Which stars served up the most memorable looks of the season? From Georgia May Jagger to Lewis Hamilton

The summer may be coming to an end, but September is only heating up as it welcomes a slew of enviably dressed stars through its doors.

Kicking off the month in sartorial style is the 80th Venice Film Festival, serving up red carpets dripping with old school glamour, showstopping gala events, and effortless off-duty looks from the fashion set as they arrive in their droves at Venice Marco Polo Airport.

From Miu Miu miniskirts to billowing ball gowns, HELLO! rounds up the best dressed stars of September 2023…

Emma Corrin © Stefania M. D'Alessandro The Crown's Emma Corrin was chic personified in a pantless look to attend Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales short film event. Rocking an unconventional ensemble, the actor looked effortlessly polished in an olive-hued cardigan with coordinating briefs worn over sheer tights.

India Amarteifio © Stefania M. D'Alessandro Queen Charlotte star India Amarteifio beguiled in a studded, satin mini dress and bridal-like heels in Venice, bringing regal glamour to the Miu Miu’s Women’s Tales short film event. MORE VENICE Amal Clooney exudes timeless glamour in mini dress and towering heels to touch down in Venice

Leona Lewis © Daniele Venturelli / Getty Lady in red! Leona Lewis looked enchanting at the amfAR Gala in an off-the-shoulder, dramatic scarlet gown and timeless red lip.

Kate Beckinsale © Daniele Venturelli Kate ensured Venice was given a healthy dose of glamour at the illustrious amfAR Gala on 3 September, gracing the red carpet in a head turning sheer cape dress adorned with glittering gold embellishments.

Rita Ora © Daniele Venturelli Another sheer goddess on the red carpet, Hot Right Now hitmaker Rita Ora danced into the amfAR Gala in a translucent cape dress embellished with a blooming petal motif.

Lewis Hamilton © Stefano Guidi / Getty Lewis Hamilton, who is currently driving for Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team, was seen in a linen ensemble during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy. Approaching the track, Lewis elevated his tonal look with chunky, colourful jewellery and golden aviator sunglasses. © Stefano Guidi

Georgia May Jagger © Shutterstock Fashion muse Georgia May Jagger donned a mesh Pinko Official gown at the premier of Ferrari, styling her voluminous honey blonde hair in effortless waves.

Emilia Clarke © Getty Hollywood sweetheart Emilia Clarke brought the glamour to "The Pod Generation" premiere during the 49th Deauville American Film Festival, donning a glittering plunge ball gown and stagey T-bar heels.