Julia Roberts looks sublime in silhouette-enhancing coat and new hair

Julia Roberts led a host of glamorous stars at the Jacquemus show in the hilltop village of Saint-Paul-de-Vence in the South of France on Monday.

Serving up a timeless aesthetic in monochromatic black, the Pretty Woman actress, 56, looked sublime in a tailored coat dress characterized by soft, puffed sleeves and a waist-cinching silhouette; a fitting nod to the sharp lines of Jacquemus' Spring 2024 collection titled "Les Sculptures".

The Notting Hill star complemented her statement outerwear with sheer tights, bow-adorned slingback heels, a gold-strap bag and a winter berry-hued manicure.

Julia's glossy chocolate tresses were styled in vampy waves as she appeared to debut a fresh set of face-framing bangs, highlighting her delicate features.

© Pascal Le Segretain Simple elegance is Julia's middle name

Joining a fleet of stars on the front row, Julia was in attendance alongside Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster, Jack Harlow, Kristin Davis and more.

© Arnold Jerocki Julia Roberts attends the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Fondation Maeght

Equally notable stars graced the runway, including Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Kit Butler.

The Jacquemus show is renowned for having an unrivalled guestlist, with David and Victoria Beckham, The Crown's Claire Foy and Bridgerton's Simone Ashely having attended in previous years.

© Getty Victoria and David Beckham at the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles in 2023

Julia's effortless ensemble in Paris was a modern take on one of her most recognisable style concoctions of the late 80s and 90s - adding a blazer to just about anything.

In 1989, the Hollywood cool-girl made a case for biker shorts when she teamed them with an oversized blazer, putting her own spin on androgynous dressing.

© Steve Granitz Julia Roberts was the original biker shorts and blazer babe

Carrying on her winning sartorial streak in 2024, she stepped out in New York to promote her new movie Leave The World Behind earlier this month, teaming a black blazer with tailored shorts and an open blouse. Giving her look a relaxed feel, she opened her top buttons and slung a bow tie left undone around her neck.

© Gotham Julia rocked a tailored blazer and shorts

Julia's recent public appearances have not only seen her make a return to the fashion circuit, but also open up about her personal life in a string of rare interviews. During a recent appearance on the Today show, the actress shared a touching insight into her marriage to Danny Moder.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb, alongside her co-star Mahershala Ali, the star didn't hold back in expressing her admiration and gratitude towards her husband of 22 years.

© Getty Images Danny Moder and Julia Roberts have been married since 2002

“Danny really is the bedrock of our family,” Julia shared. “He's our anchor and, in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship. I feel incredibly grateful for his presence in our lives.”