Julia Roberts is glowing as she shares new celebratory photo from Milan Fashion Week

Julia Roberts has touched down in Italy. Dressed to impress for Milan Fashion Week, the actress, 55, headed to Gucci's headquarters at Via Mecenate 77, where she graced the front row. Gearing up for a glimpse of the Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Julia shared her excitement in a new post on Instagram.

Looking sensational in a grey power suit, consisting of a tailored blazer and matching shorts, Julia captioned the snap: "So thrilled to see @sabatods new collection @gucci. GORGEOUS!

Dressed by her close friend and fashion star, Elizabeth Stewart, Julia's show stopping accessories included black stilettos, and hoop earrings studded with diamonds. Meanwhile, the actress' hair had been freshly coloured by Kadi Lee of Highbrow Hippie, with the brand describing Julia's new do as "Radiant and reflective copper, tinged with strawberry highlights."

© Getty The actress rocked a grey power suit with a twist

Her makeup was kept natural and radiant, with a pale grey eyeshadow, honey-hued blush and a Parisian pink lip gloss making up her glam.

Friday's Gucci show was particularly poignant in the fashion world, as it marked the first of the newly-crowned artistic director, Sabato De Sarno. Attracting a slew of A-listers, Anna Wintour, Kendall Jenner, Halle Bailey and Bad Bunny were among the star-studded guest list.

© Getty Julia was joined by Ryan Gosling and François-Henri Pinault at the Gucci show

In a sweet moment, Julia had an unexpected run-in with man of the moment Ryan Gosling. Posing for photos together, the pair were also joined by French businessman François-Henri Pinault, who happens to be the husband of actress Salma Hayek.

Julia's latest appearance follows another epic fashion moment from the star. Back in January, the 55-year-old had jaws dropping as she attended the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

© Getty Images Julia wowed in a glittering gown at the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards in January

Owning the red carpet as she stepped out in a black gold adorned with gold sequins, Julia had chosen the dress with the help of Daniel Roseberry, aka the creative director of Schiaparelli. Sporting a vampy manicure, plus effortless cascading waves, Julia delivered one of our favourite looks of the night.

When she's not attending A-list events, you can usually expect to find Julia at home with her husband, Danny Moder, and their children – twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 18, and 16-year-old Henry.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Eat Pray Love actress shared: "The life that I've built with my husband. The life that we've built with our children, that's the best stuff, to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

Touching on the realities of being a self-confessed 'homemaker', Julia went on to say: "When I'm not working, that is my full-time job… And it isn't, you know, rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy."