Princess Anne's white flared jeans are straight from daughter Zara Tindall's wardrobe

Princess Anne has been embracing a more casual style of late, rocking jeans and a check shirt on a recent day out at the Badminton Horse Trials, and her latest look is equally laidback.

The Princess Royal followed in her daughter Zara Tindall's fashion footsteps, opting to wear a pair of flared white jeans during a visit to Northern Ireland – just weeks after Zara rocked a similar style.

Anne, 73, proved that white jeans, which are timelessly popular with London's Sloane Ranger style set, work for every age – the preppy look never goes out of style.

© x.com/ALieutenancy Princess Anne looked wonderful in white jeans

While Zara wore her white jeans in a cropped style with a crisp white tee and navy blazer, Princess Anne opted to pair her flares with an oversized waterproof jacket and two scarves – she must have been extra chilly for her walk in the Northern Irish countryside.

© x.com/ALieutenancy Princess Anne wore two scarves

Beneath her cosy outerwear, Anne added a blazer akin to Zara's. Accessory-wise, Princess Anne wore her simple stud earrings and carried a stylish black leather handbag.

Given that she was strolling through fields, we feel it was bold of Anne to wear white jeans – imagine the grass stains!

Princess Anne's flared trousers

The Princess Royal's love of flares is a new development in her wardrobe. We're used to seeing King Charles' sister in slim-fit trousers and loafers, but her newfound appreciation of flares and bootcut jeans is a welcome addition to her much-admired style.

© Shutterstock Princess Anne has been wearing flared trousers more often recently

All white

Zara Tindall and Princess Anne aren't the only royals who have shown a penchant for white jeans. Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has been known to wear white jeans for public engagements, while Meghan Markle's love of a monochrome look means white jeans are a staple for her.

© Jordan Pettitt - PA Images Meghan loves white skinny jeans

The light-coloured trousers are also a stalwart in any It-girl's wardrobe, so it's no surprise that Princess Kate regularly wore white jeans in her pre-royal life, often photographed walking on the King's Road in London wearing the style, often paired with a boho-inspired loose-fitting top and artfully dishevelled hair.

© Getty White jeans were a favourite of Princess Kate in her pre-royal days

While the mussed-up look is popular among white jeans wearers, to create a casual look, we can't see Princess Anne departing from her now-signature hairstyle of a smart chignon – though in her younger days, the royal did allow her long hair to tumble down on occasion, giving Princess Kate a run for her money in the glamour stakes!

We can't wait to see what Princess Anne wears next – fingers crossed she'll be able to put her scarves away for summer soon…