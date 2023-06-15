Princess Anne's unusual lifestyle decision – explained

With the UK in the midst of a heatwave, Princess Anne puzzled royal watchers on Monday when she attended an event wearing elbow-length gloves.

Though she looked undeniably elegant, fans questioned her decision to wear the traditionally winter garment in the summer heat. "Just an observation, but the gloves seem a bit over the top for daytime," one fan wrote on Twitter.

While her decision to wear gloves during a heatwave was puzzling, the Princess Royal likely had a good reason for wearing them – they help to avoid germs when meeting and shaking lots of hands. Her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, often did the same, with Princess Kate recently following suit too.

© Instagram / @syau.sportography The Princess Royal wore a beautiful blue ensemble for her engagement in Grisby

"If you're the Queen, you’re shaking a lot of hands, so they protect her hands," explained Genevieve James, Creative Director of luxury glovemaker Cornelia James.

Princess Kate has been stepping up health precautions when attending royal engagements to ensure she stays well amid her busy schedule as the Princess of Wales.

READ: The big difference between Princess Kate and Princess Anne

How is Princess Kate looking after her health?

During a visit to a nursing home in February 2023, Princess Kate wore a mask, and while a face covering was standard procedure for the royals in the depths of the pandemic, Prince William's wife hadn't worn one for several months before this occasion.

© Photo: PA Princess Kate wore a face covering to an event in February

It is likely the 41-year-old wore the mask to protect the elderly residents of the care home, though it's just one of the health precautions she's taken lately.

At the BAFTAs, Princess Kate opted to wear long gloves, and while they were undeniably stylish, we suspect there was more to her choice than a fashion statement.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Kate also wore black opera gloves at the Baftas

With germs easily transferred via our hands, the Princess of Wales' gloves provided an extra level of protection against Covid and common colds and flu.

In addition, during a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Princess Kate could be seen helping herself to hand sanitiser – a smart move to protect herself from illness.

© Photo: Getty Images Princess Kate used hand sanitiser during an engagement

For the hospital visit, Princess Kate also opted to remove her engagement and eternity rings, reportedly for hygiene reasons.

As far as we know, Prince William's wife has not yet tested positive for coronavirus, though in July 2021, she self-isolated after coming into contact with someone with the virus.

Her husband tested positive in April 2020, but Princess Kate managed to avoid the illness – perhaps due to her strong immune system, likely bolstered by her healthy and active lifestyle.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub