Princess Anne cancels more royal engagements amid recovery - details
Princess Anne at RDA© Getty

Princess Anne cancels more royal engagements amid recovery

 The Princess Royal suffered concussion after a horse-related accident

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
44 minutes ago
The Princess Royal has cancelled more royal engagements this week as she continues her recovery following her recent accident.

Princess Anne, 73, had been due to visit the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender in Scotland on Monday and Tuesday.

She has also pulled out of attending visiting Brancaster Station and Citizens Advice Norwich in Norfolk on Thursday, with the organisations confirming the cancellations to the Norwich Evening News.

Anne was also due to be a guest at a barbecue with London Scottish Rugby on Thursday, however the club stated in a Facebook post: "We are sorry to announce that HRH Princess Anne will no longer be in attendance for our pre-season BBQ on 18th July as she returns to reduced duties. We wish her well in her recovery."

She did, however, visit 4 Military Intelligence Battalion at Bulford Barracks, Salisbury, Wiltshire on Wednesday.

The Princess Royal is making a phased return to public duties after spending five nights in hospital being treated for concussion and a minor head injury from a horse-related incident on her Gatcombe Park estate on 23 June.

She carried out her first engagement last Friday visiting the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire. Watch her arrival below... 

WATCH: Princess Anne carries out first engagement since accident

The association is celebrating its 55th anniversary this year and the Princess has a long involvement with the organisation. Anne became patron in 1971 and president in 1986.

Princess Anne at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College© Getty
Anne visited the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College

Anne, who wore an olive-green checked suit and matching blue gloves and trilby, joined supporters in the arena before presenting around two dozen awards and meeting winners.

Princess Anne visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College© Getty
Anne met with riders and guests in the arena

RDA UK Chair, Helena Vega Lozano, revealed that the Princess, who had a bruise under her left eye, had gotten out of the car at the start of the engagement and immediately admitted: "I can't remember a single thing about it."

Anne's medical team said her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs but her concussion has meant precise details of how the incident came about are not clear.

Anne with bruise under eye© Getty
Anne sported a bruise under her eye

An air ambulance was scrambled to take the princess to hospital but in the end she travelled by road after being treated by an emergency crew on site.

She was treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol for minor head injuries and concussion.

LISTEN: Inside the royals' love of sport

