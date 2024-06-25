Monica Bellucci's gorgeous lookalike daughter, 19, displays model physique during Paris Fashion Week

Monica Bellucci is regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world – so it's not surprising her daughter has inherited her stunning genes.

Deva Cassel – whose father is French actor Vincent Cassel – looked gorgeous on Monday when she arrived at the Christian Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

The model and actress, 19, highlighted her sensational physique in a navy blue silk co-ord that featured a long-sleeved shirt that gave the illusion of a plunging neckline.

She teamed it with a matching maxi skirt that boasted gold embroidered birds and flowers, and a nipped-in waist.

© Getty Images Deva is a model and actress

Deva wore her dark hair in long, double braids with full bangs, and enhanced her plump pout with a berry stain, adding black eyeliner to define her eyes.

The teenager has a close relationship with Dior and in March, her proud mom shared her delight after Deva landed the cover of Dior Magazine.

Deva looked phenomenal, wearing an off-the-shoulder dress with a long pleated floral skirt as she lounged on an ivy-decorated chaise lounge.

In another photo, she rocked a translucent black tulle gown with ballet flats.

© Getty Images Deva looked stunning in her silky co-ord

Not only has Deva inherited her mother's dark hair, pouty lips, and strong eyebrows, but she has followed both of her parents into the entertainment industry.

Deva has already taken the fashion industry by storm, strutting down runways from Courrèges to Coperni, but she's now landed coveted acting roles and has appeared in The Leopard and The Beautiful Summer.

© Getty Images Deva attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture show during PFW

Monica and Vincent – who were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2013 – have encouraged their daughter's career and instilled her with some sound advice.

"They taught me to always look forward, to always protect myself, to always be kind, and always keep wonder in mind," she told Gen V by V Magazine in 2023.

© Getty Images Deva has inherited her mother's gorgeous looks

"There's much more, but the point is that they've taught me how to handle unexpected situations and live by my own rules, while always respecting people and the environment I'm in."

Deva added: "I remember browsing through my mom's huge fashion books that she kept in the house for as long as I can remember.

© Getty Images Vincent Cassel and Monica were married for 14 years

"Everything was so looked after and beautiful. I knew I wanted to work in that industry at some point in my life, but I definitely didn't expect to love it this much and make a living out of it."

© Getty Images Deva has starred in fashion campaigns and movies

Discussing her foray into acting, Deva explained: "I really did not want to be an actor for most of my childhood. It was something that everyone kept asking me as a kid and it really pushed me away from that career path.

"However, with time, I started getting more and more interested in the cinematic industry, the people, and the experiences it could offer."