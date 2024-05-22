Jennifer Lopez almost bares all in incredibly revealing dress for latest solo appearance

Jennifer Lopez isn't letting talk of her marriage woes affect her red-carpet style.

The 54-year-old attended the Mexico City premiere of her latest Netflix movie Atlas on Tuesday, and she had all eyes on her thanks to her revealing outfit.

Jennifer looked phenomenal in a ruffled white dress that left little to the imagination, exposing her bare chest and impossibly toned, long legs.

The beautiful design featured a plunging neckline and a floor-sweeping length and was fastened by her waist, revealing a tiny pair of shorts underneath.

Jennifer made sure the dress was the star of the show and simply accessorized with a pair of drop diamond earrings.

Her hair was worn in a chic updo with gently curled pieces framing her face, which was painted with rosy blush, soft smokey eyes, and a nude lip.

© Getty Images Jennifer looked gorgeous in her revealing dress

The actress looked noticeably slimmer after dropping weight for another movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

She recently spoke about her weight loss, and admitted she is the "thinnest" she's ever been after training for her new role.

© Getty Images Jennifer appeared in good spirits at the premiere

"I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well," she recently said on Live with Kelly and Mark.

She added: "Now, I'm ready to go. I'm the thinnest I've ever been. I'm in fighting shape right now."

Jennifer's appearance comes amid claims her marriage with Ben Affleck is heading for divorce.

© Instagram Jennifer's legs looked impossibly long

The couple sparked speculation something was amiss after they weren't pictured together for 47 days. However, they soon put on a united front when they were snapped reuniting on May 16 to watch Ben's child Fin Affleck, 15, perform in a school play in Los Angeles.

Before attending Fin's play together, the last time the couple was spotted in public was March 30.

They were also seen out together again over the weekend, heading towards a garage near Soho House in Los Angeles. During this outing, they were both smiling and wearing their wedding rings, suggesting that their relationship might still be solid despite the rumors.

© Instagram Jennifer posed for some seductive photos in her hotel suite

Jennifer and Ben's love story goes back decades, with the pair ending their original engagement in 2004.

Speaking about their relationship in the Amazon Prime documentary, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told, Jennifer confessed the demise of their relationship came only days before they were set to say 'I Do'.

"Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding," she said before sharing never-before-known details of their planned big day.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Ben's marriage is reportedly in trouble

"We had a big wedding planned; 14 ushers and bridesmaids and three days before, we just crumbled under the pressure."

Ben confessed that "the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life," was to blame.

© @jenniferlopez Instagram Jennifer and Ben finally married in 2022

JLo recalled how difficult it was for her at the time, telling the cameras. "For all those years, it was really hard because I didn't just feel like I lost the love of my life, I felt like I lost the best friend that I ever had. And I couldn't talk for so many years, and that was the hardest part."

They rekindled their romance in 2021, eloping in Las Vegas in July 2022 before hosting a grand ceremony in Georgia one month later.