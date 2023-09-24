Charlize Theron puts on leggy display in phenomenal mini skirt for star-studded NYC outing

The Atomic Blonde actress attended the Global Citizen Festival in New York City over the weekend

Charlize Theron isn't letting the dreary New York City weather stop her from attending an important event for her, nor from wearing a showstopping look for it.

Over the weekend, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress was in New York City for the annual Global Citizen Festival, where stars gather to perform in front of a crowd of fans who have taken action to promote an end to extreme poverty.

Despite the heavy rain across New York all day on Saturday, fellow stars such as Katie Holmes, Anitta, Junkook, Lauryn Hill, Sophia Bush, Busy Philipps, Hugh Jackman, Gayle King, and more made their way to the park, and Charlize opted for an edgy, leg-baring look.

After the event, the star took to Instagram to share a slew of photos of her look of choice, first posting a black and white photo where she is propping up her combat boot-clad foot on a suitcase, showcasing her toned legs.

Charlize looked fabulous in a plunging, cropped white blazer with sharp, padded shoulders, paired with a black leather mini skirt with a bow on the side.

"Rain or shine!" Charlize fittingly wrote in her caption, adding: "Nothing can stop the amazing crowd and advocates at the #GlobalCitizenFestival."

She continued: "Loved being a part of this epic event in support of global health and reproductive rights."

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to praise both her look and her attendance at Global Citizen, with Gal Gadot leaving behind a fire emoji as others followed suit with: "Stay strong and healthy, you are the best," and: "Stay strong for all the girls and women who have yet to learn. Thank you, you are the most beautiful," as well as: "You are glowing, Charlize! It's so good to see you always engaged with important causes!" plus another one of her followers added: "You're stunning, Charlize! So proud of you, for being part of such events that support important causes."

© Getty Charlize rocked an edgy yet sophisticated look

It was a busy week for Charlize, who, as the annual United Nations General Assembly Summit took place in New York City, also partook in their own calls for change.

© Getty The actress spoke at the event alongside activist Deja Foxx

In another post over the weekend, Charlize, who is a UN Messenger of Peace, shared a message on behalf of her foundation Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which partners with community organizations "advancing the health, education, and safety of youth living in Southern Africa."

She shared: "From raising awareness about inequalities, volunteering in your community, to being the change YOU wish to see – let's make this the year for breakthrough action. #ActNow for a world working together for a just society with gender equality and #HealthForAll."

