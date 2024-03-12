Jack Nicholson's handsome son looks smitten as he makes red carpet debut with famous girlfriend

Jack Nicholson's son, Ray, 32, is following in his father's footsteps with his passion for acting.. and his love of beautiful women.

The dashing star recently stepped out to enjoy the buzz of the Academy Awards and he brought along his very famous girlfriend.

Posing on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Ray beamed alongside Victoria's Secret model, Sara Sampaio, who looked equally as smitten as her date.

© Getty Jack has several children from several different women

Ray looked a lot like a younger version of his famous father in a grey suit and silk shirt, while Sara stunned in a strapless, burgundy and black Zuhair Murad gown.

They wrapped their arms around one another while posing for photos and both threw their heads back in laughter as they lapped up the attention.

The couple have been dating since July 2023 and while they've been photographed out and about, their latest outing marked their red carpet debut.

© Doug Peters - PA Images Sara Sampaio and Ray Nicholson attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Sara shared a glimpse into the their big night on Instagram when she posted a short video of them on the red carpet. She captioned it: "Last night at @vanityfair with my," and she added a love heart emoji.

Wearing @zuhairmuradofficial and @pasqualebruni jewels. Styled by @aryehlappin Glam @rickymotahair @jey_ventura."

The Portuguese model, 32, is famous for being one of the the Victoria’s Secret Angels, as well as a beauty ambassador for Giorgio Armani.

© Getty Jack with his son Ray at a Lakers game

Ray has carved out a career in the acting world. He starred alongside Diane Kruger in the 2022 Neil LaBute film, Out of the Blue, and as had numerous roles in other movie such as Something from Tiffany's, The Benchwarmers, and Panic.

He was born to Jack and his ex-partner, Rebecca Broussard, who The Shining actor also shares his daughter, Lorraine, with.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Sara is a Portugese model

Jack has five children with four different women, plus a sixth estranged daughter, Tessa Gourin, who he has never publicly acknowledged as his own.

His first child, Jennifer Nicholson, 60, was born in 1963 during his marriage to Sandra Knight, his first and only wife.

© Photo: Getty Images Jack says he's close to his son Ray

He has a son with his former co-star Susan Anspach, Caleb Goddard, 53, a daughter with model Winnie Hollman, Honey Hollman, 43.

In a 2010 interview with AARPMagazine, Jack opened up about fatherhood and his close bond with Ray and Lorraine when he said: "We've always gotten along. I want to be inspirational, or some kind of good influence on them without overburdening them. It's their time of life to find out who they are."

© Getty Images Jack is rarely pictured in public anymore

Jack then added: "I always read to them, from childhood on; I think that's a father's responsibility. I took them to things I knew they might not love; opera, ballet. They like going to the ball games with me. And they are very comfortable around show business; they are good set rats."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.