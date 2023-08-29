Michelle Obama rocks vampy denim dress for date with Barack at US Open

The former First Lady of The United States looked like she had stepped out of the 1950s as she exuded timeless beauty

Barack and Michelle Obama were amongst the A-listers rallied around Coco Gauff to support the 19-year-old tennis player in her US Open debut on Monday.

Looking effortlessly elegant, the former First Lady donned a structured Oscar de la Renta denim dress and raffia wedge heels. Featuring a sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and voluminous 50s style skirt, the bestselling author looked like she had stepped out of Grease in the $2,500 darling denim ensemble.

Adding to her youthful glamour, the mother-of-two styled her raven tresses in a high ponytail, adding silver accessories and a simple black cardigan to complete her courtside getup.

© Shutterstock Michelle stepped onto the court in a denim Oscar de la Renta dress

Meanwhile, Michelle's husband, the former President of the United States, looked equally cool and casual in an open collar white shirt and khaki varsity jacket.

© Shutterstock The Obamas enjoyed the action at the US Open

In a poignant speech, Michelle took to the floor to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the US Open becoming the first Grand Slam tennis tournament to pay equal prize money to men and women.

"Even today, there are far too many tournaments out there that still need to give equal pay to women," she said.

"Let us remember all of this is far bigger than a champion's paycheck," Michelle added, speaking to the crowd which included the likes of Anna Wintour, Alex Baldwin and Mike Tyson.

© Shutterstock

It's not the first time Michelle has rocked head-to-toe denim. Back in 2022, the attorney wore Ganni's 'Rinse Denim Fitted Blazer' and 'Angi Jeans' to promote her latest book, The Light We Carry, at a publishing event in Washington, D.C.

© Tasos Katopodis Michelle nailed power dressing in a double denim co-ord from Ganni

Appearing onstage at the Warner Theatre, Michelle gave off model energy as she nailed power dressing in her double denim co-ord. With combat-style pockets, a cinched waist and wide leg tailoring, the former FLOTUS added drama to her slick and sophisticated outfit with sleek mermaid-like hair tumbling to her waist in perfect curls.

While Michelle's enviable repertoire of denim is going straight into our top ten fashion moments in her style file, it's her $4,000 glittering Balenciaga sock boots that continue to reign supreme.