Taylor Swift's unearthed comments about Blake Lively amid It Ends With Us drama

Taylor Swift is no stranger to drama and has plenty of experience being "cancelled" on social media, so we suspect she's on hand to support her friend Blake Lively, who is currently in the midst of her own internet scandal.

Blake is at the center of a drama surrounding her new film, It Starts With Us, with eyebrows being raised over her dismissiveness when asked about domestic violence, which the movie is about, during the press tour.

Taylor and Blake have been friends for many years, with the duo praising each other at any given opportunity. Taylor even had Blake direct her music video, 'I Bet You Think About Me', with unearthed comments from a 2016 interview showing just how much Taylor admires her Gossip Girl actress pal.

© Getty Blake and Taylor have been friends for year

When the interviewer asked: "If you could raid one woman's closet, who would it be?" Taylor replied without hesitation, "Blake Lively," and over the years, Taylor's dreams seem to have come true, as she's been spotted wearing her friend's clothes on several occasions.

Taylor wearing Blake Lively's clothes

Way back in 2011, Taylor and Blake both wore this pretty flared dress, courtesy of Tibi. Taylor paired it with ballet flats, in a very early 2010s mood, while Blake added the glam factor, rocking leopard print heels, which shouldn't have worked, but somehow it did…

© Shutterstock Taylor Swift and Blake Lively in the same dress in 2011

Taylor raided Blake's clothing collection again in 2022, wearing the same pinstripe pantsuit as her pal rocked in the 2018 film A Simple Favour.

© Shutterstock Taylor Swift and Blake often share their wardrobe

The Midnights singer wore the smart ensemble at the Tribeca Film Festival, which Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, attended to support their friend.

Taylor and It Ends With Us

Taylor is linked to Blake's latest film, as her track 'My Tears Ricochet' soundtracks some of the film's most emotional moments, however, Taylor did not publicly send Blake her support regarding the film.

© Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com Taylor hasn't publicly supported It Ends With Us

This seems unusual, as Taylor was vocal in her support of Ryan Reynolds when his Deadpool film was released in July.

At the time, Taylor took to Instagram to implore fans to see the film, writing: "Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," she wrote. "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

In contrast, Taylor did not post about Blake's new movie…