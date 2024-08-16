Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift's unearthed comments about Blake Lively amid It Ends With Us drama
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively go out for dinner together in NYC© Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com

Taylor Swift's unearthed comments about Blake Lively amid It Ends With Us drama

Taylor and Gossip Girl star Blake go way back

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Taylor Swift is no stranger to drama and has plenty of experience being "cancelled" on social media, so we suspect she's on hand to support her friend Blake Lively, who is currently in the midst of her own internet scandal.

Blake is at the center of a drama surrounding her new film, It Starts With Us, with eyebrows being raised over her dismissiveness when asked about domestic violence, which the movie is about, during the press tour.

Taylor and Blake have been friends for many years, with the duo praising each other at any given opportunity. Taylor even had Blake direct her music video, 'I Bet You Think About Me', with unearthed comments from a 2016 interview showing just how much Taylor admires her Gossip Girl actress pal.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift arrive at Taylor Swift's birthday party in black dresses© Getty
Blake and Taylor have been friends for year

When the interviewer asked: "If you could raid one woman's closet, who would it be?" Taylor replied without hesitation, "Blake Lively," and over the years, Taylor's dreams seem to have come true, as she's been spotted wearing her friend's clothes on several occasions.

Taylor wearing Blake Lively's clothes

Way back in 2011, Taylor and Blake both wore this pretty flared dress, courtesy of Tibi. Taylor paired it with ballet flats, in a very early 2010s mood, while Blake added the glam factor, rocking leopard print heels, which shouldn't have worked, but somehow it did…

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively in the same dress in 2011© Shutterstock
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively in the same dress in 2011

Taylor raided Blake's clothing collection again in 2022, wearing the same pinstripe pantsuit as her pal rocked in the 2018 film A Simple Favour.

Split screen of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively© Shutterstock
Taylor Swift and Blake often share their wardrobe

The Midnights singer wore the smart ensemble at the Tribeca Film Festival, which Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, attended to support their friend.

DISCOVER: Ryan Reynolds reveals favorite Taylor Swift song — and it has a very special meaning for him and Blake Lively

Taylor and It Ends With Us

Taylor is linked to Blake's latest film, as her track 'My Tears Ricochet' soundtracks some of the film's most emotional moments, however, Taylor did not publicly send Blake her support regarding the film.

Taylor Swift wears an olive-hued dress and snake-print boots beside Blake Lively who wears a striped jumper and suede mini skirt© Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com
Taylor hasn't publicly supported It Ends With Us

This seems unusual, as Taylor was vocal in her support of Ryan Reynolds when his Deadpool film was released in July.

At the time, Taylor took to Instagram to implore fans to see the film, writing: "Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," she wrote. "He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don't know how he did it."

In contrast, Taylor did not post about Blake's new movie…

