Taylor Swift wows in vampy velvet look and knee-high boots - and you should see Blake Lively!

Taylor Swift continued her winning sartorial streak as she stepped out in an olive-hued dress with Blake Lively on Wednesday evening. And did she just drop another hint that the re-record of her Reputation album is on the horizon?

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker, 34, turned heads in New York City in the 'Sweet Jane' olive crushed mini dress from Scottish brand Little Lies.

Days after wearing a glittering emerald green Gucci dress to the 81st Golden Globes, paired with a mesmerising collection of jewels Neil Dutta of Angelic Diamonds tells HELLO! was worth $210,000 (£165,000), it was somewhat a surprise to see Taylor rocking a £58 dress from an indie family business.

© Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com Taylor Swift and Blake Lively go out for dinner together in NYC

Proving her sartorial prowess, the American singer-songwriter slipped into towering 90mm boots from the Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier collection.

Jimmy Choo's signature footwear styles act as a canvas for Jean Paul Gaultier’s bold graphics as part of the duo’s collaboration. A case in point, Taylor's edgy boots are crafted from brown leather to an over-the-knee silhouette and saturated with eye-catching archival snake tattoo prints.

© Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com Taylor rocked an olive-hued dress and snake-print boots

It's not the first time Taylor has rocked the snake motif in the last few months, leaving Swifties convinced the serpent symbol is an easter egg for her next album release.

From her glittering serpent rings and snake-green Golden Globes dress to her Roberto Cavalli Couture embroidered snake asymmetrical black catsuit during the Eras tour, the star's Medusa-like style is definitely giving '...Ready For It?' vibes.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor wears a glittering snake bodysuit for the opening night of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Blake, 36, looked equally chic in a suede mini skirt, towering red heels and a multi-color striped sweater from her close friend Gigi Hadid's fashion label Guest in Residence.

The Gossip Girl muse, who has been friends with Taylor since 2015, was a close and supportive presence for the 'Bad Blood' singer after she became the butt of a more-than-awkward joke at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Taylor - who marked her fifth Golden Globe nomination for her Cinematic and Box Office Achievement - made a solo entrance into The Beverly Hilton despite fans hoping she and NFL player Travis Kelce would make their relationship red carpet official.

The star's soccer-playing sweetheart didn't go unmentioned, however, with Taylor becoming the butt of a controversial joke host Jo Koy has since admitted was "weird".

© CBS Photo Archive Taylor was the focus of host Jo Koy's 'awkward' joke at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

He recited: "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," which led the 'Lavender Haze' singer to sip her drink.