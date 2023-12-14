Blake Lively is a goddess in thigh-split leather skirt and killer boots

The ever-glamorous Blake Lively stepped out for an evening in New York City last night in a killer leather look that showed her unfaltering ability to rock a preppy look and a grungy aesthetic.

The Gossip Girl actress, 36, looked incredible arriving at The Box alongside best friend and multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, 34. Blake opted for a strappy leather midi dress with a thigh split and a corseted bralet top.

© Getty Blake Lively rocked leather

Blake added a detail we are not used to seeing her in but that amplified the look – a pair of striped sheer stockings that peeked out through the split of her form-fitting dress. The star added a pair of killer boots to die for. The footwear was an over-the-knee style button-up boots that added a vintage feel to the look.

The gold hardware on the incredible shoes tied in seamlessly with The Age of Adeline star's eye-catching jewellery. Blake opted for a stacked chain bracelet, numerous chunky gold rings, and the star of the show – a pair of oversized chunky hoop earrings.

© Getty Blake rocked over-the-knee boots

Blake's hair softened the look. The A Simple Favor star wore her blonde locks in old Hollywood-style bouncy waves with a side part for a classic look and her skin glowed from within.

'Cruel Summer' singer Taylor looked had us starstruck with her incredible mini dress. The piece was covered in black sequins and was embellished with silver sparkles in the shapes of clouds, stars, and a moon.

© Getty Blake added incredible gold accessories

The Clio Peppiat dress costing $2,335 featured a modest thigh-split and was paired with a pair of platform black peep-toe heels. The singer wore a black shrug over her arms, carried a diamanté-encrusted mini bag, and wore a simple silver chain around her neck. Her iconic red lip completed the look.

© Getty Blake celebrated Taylor's birthday in style

The stars celebrated Taylor's 34th birthday in style. Also in attendance were Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, along with musician Este Haim.

© Getty The stars looked stunning in black

Close pals Blake and Taylor are often spotted out together. The dynamic duo were both spotted at the London premiere of Beyonce's Renaissance concert film in November. The Elvis & Anabelle star looked so gorgeous in an embellished black mini skirt and coordinating cardigan with a pair of killer platform heels.

© Getty Blake attended the London premiere of RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé

The 'Anti-Hero' singer opted for a more classic red carpet look in the form of a floor-length corseted gown covered in silver sequins and with a corsage detail.

© Getty Taylor attended the London premiere of RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyonce

Blake made a rare comment about female friendship as she celebrated the empowering musical milestone with Beyonce and Taylor who are both proud feminist advocates. Taking to Instagram the mother-of-four said: "When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception.

"Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition," she added. "It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing. All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all."