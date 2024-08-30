Reba McEntire stuns fans with gorgeous throwback photo

Reba McEntire took a walk down memory lane on Thursday when she delivered a sensational snapshot of herself on Instagram.

The 69-year-old star turned heads with a glamorous image from one of her music videos.

She wore her red locks loose and her complexion was flawless as she modeled a pretty green dress.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Clarkson reunites with former mother-in-law Reba McEntire

"#TBT," she wrote. "I don’t care if you’re dating, just married or married 50 years, this song will hit home.”

She then added: "Did you know the album #KeepOnLovingYou is celebrating its 15 year anniversary this year?"

Fans called the album "one of her greatest," and remarked on her "gorgeous" appearance and added: "You look sooooooo BEAUTIFUL."

Reba has been a firm fixture on the country music scene for decades, but she also has a successful acting career.

She starred in six seasons of her self-titled show, Reba, and is now ready for a new TV sitcom, Happy's Place, which will premiere on October 18.

© Getty Images Reba is returning to TV in Happy's Place

"Out of all the things I get to do, this is my favorite," she told TV Insider of making sitcoms. "It’s camaraderie, fun, creative. You go to work and play."

Reba is also recording the original theme tune for the NBC show.

She'll play Bobbie, who inherits her late dad's tavern, Happy's Place, and soon discovers her new co-owner is a young half-sister she didn't know about.

© Getty Images Reba is a coach on The Voice

"Bobbie’s pretty intense," Reba revealed while promoting the show at the Television Critics Association press tour. "She’s loyal, a very hard worker, and loves what she gets to do. She's devoted to the tavern and to her dad's memory and wants everything to stay as it is.

"She solely depends on [the tavern] because her husband has died. Her daughter is deployed, so she’s kind of on her own except for her tavern family."

© Getty Images Reba with boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba is ecstatic to have found a new television project, telling the Hollywood Reporter: "Ever since we stopped doing Reba, we've been looking for another project to do."

Reba will also return to The Voice in September alongside Snoop Dogg, Michael Bible, and Gwen Stefani.

Fortunately, she can juggle both projects as she confirmed the two stages are next to one another.

© Getty Images She's like her The Voice co-stars to have a cameo

"You just have to walk across the alley," Reba quipped.

In fact, she said her fellow judges might even make an appearance in Happy's Place.

“In a skinny minute, yes!" she said of the potential cameos. "Snoop wants to be on the show. Michael Bublé wants to be on the show. Gwen will just come visit, she didn't say she wanted to be on the show."