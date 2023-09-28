Reba McEntire unveils head-turning transformation to appearance in new video

Reba McEntire has an exciting few months ahead - and she's taking her fans along for the ride!

The country music legend, 68, took to Instagram this week to share a celebratory video concerning her latest career milestone, but it was her appearance that really caught the attention of her fans.

The award-winning redhead posted footage showcasing her pin straight hairstyle, which is typically styled in a bouncy blowdry.

VIDEO: Reba McEntire reunites with her former daughter-in-law - Kelly Clarkson

Her sleek new style also emphasised her layers, which framed her face beautifully. The video highlighted the fact that Reba's trademark 1990 song, Fancy, had reached an impressive 100 million streams on Spotify - and she was more than made up about it.

She wrote: "Thanks to y’all, Fancy has officially hit 100 million streams on @Spotify! What a milestone! To celebrate, upload your best 'Fancy' rendition on your socials using #Fancy100M, and I just might duet or share your post!"

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Oh wow, I'm loving this hairstyle on you," while another wrote: "You look great!" A third added: "Congratulations - and loving the hair!"

Reba is making headlines right now for many reasons, including the fact she recently made her debut on The Voice as a coach, replacing long-running star Blake Shelton.

© NBC Reba McEntire has just joined The Voice

The singer has made records with her new gig, by being the oldest - and most experienced - judge on the show to date. Reba's interactions with her fellow coaches - Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Niall Horan - have also been more than watchable.

Gwen joked that Reba had already won her first season on The Voice after 16-year-old contestant, Ruby Leigh, won the votes of several judges, before choosing to be part of Reba's team.

© Frazer Harrison Reba usually sports a bouncy blowdry

After Ruby made her choice, Gwen said: "Reba is a major threat,” before joking: "Congratulations on winning The Voice, Reba, in your first season!"

It's an exciting time for Reba, who is set to release a new lifestyle and entertaining book, Not That Fancy, on October 10. Chatting about the book - which plays on the title of her famous song, Fancy - ahead of its release, Reba opened up about how the idea came about.

© Mike Coppola The country music legend has a new book out soon - and fans can't wait

Talking to Garden and Gun, she said: "Well, when the idea of doing a coffee table book came up, I figured it would be pictures with little captions, that sort of thing.

"But I kept adding other ideas here and there, and it became this. It's all over the place, but my attention span is like twenty seconds. I'll say this—I’ve read it three times and never got bored."

