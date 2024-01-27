Nicole Scherzinger shows off her incredible figure in daring backless dress

Nicole Scherzinger is a woman of many talents, and the star had fans swooning as she showcased her best catwalk moves wearing a backless fitted dress.

Taking to Instagram to share the video, the Sunset Boulevard star looked gorgeous in the navy bodycon dress that featured a crossover open-back design and delicate ruching across the lower back.

© Instagram Nicole's bodycon dress featured an open back and ruching

The clip showed off the former Pussycat Doll's toned physique as the star strutted her stuff, teaming the backless dress with a pair of black heels. Nicole, 45, styled her raven hair in a slicked-back bun, opting for a smokey eye and a bold red lipstick to round off the glamorous ensemble.

"Sometimes loving yourself means having to walk away… and make sure you do it, like only you can," the star captioned the post.

Last week, Nicole revealed that she was taking a break following the closing of her West End Show Sunset Boulevard, which she had been starring in since September 2023.

Sharing a carousel of photos from her getaway, the West End star wrote: "After five months without a break, got to get away for the weekend. Feel the sun again on my skin. Eat everything in sight. Breathe. Let go. And finally take it all in."

© Instagram Nicole enjoyed a sunny getaway following her time in the West End

One photo showed Nicole smiling in front of a dreamy beach sunset, and the singer looked effortlessly stunning in a pair of high-waisted denim jeans and a knitted cardigan, while another shot saw her catching some much-needed rays in a strapless top and gold-rimmed sunglasses.

While Nicole may be enjoying some time off from the theatre, it was revealed earlier this month that Sunset Boulevard will be opening on Broadway in 2024.

The Masked Singer judge will be joined by her co-stars from the West End production to perform the show in New York later this year.