Gwen Stefani stuns in unusual lacy mini dress and fishnets

It is a well-known fact that Gwen Stefani is the queen of rocking fishnets. The Voice mentor, 54, wears them so often on the set of the NBC show but never with a dress like this.

Gwen was seen alongside fellow mentor Reba McEntire wearing a mini dress that combined two fabrics. The piece layered a white lace with a bridal quality under a satin fabric with a pastel pattern in warm blue, oranges, and rosy hues.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani wows in pastel mini dress and fishnets

The dress featured dramatic shoulder details with a puffed lace detail on one and the satin fabric on the other and the two fabrics were layered in a wrap detail over the bodice. The number also featured a wrap-fit mini skirt with a piece of trailing lace and satin that came down on one side to form an asymmetrical bottom half.

Under the unusual dress, Gwen wore her signature black fishnets which added another texture and a dark edge to the look. She tied the lighter hues of the dress into accessories when she opted for a pair of patent heels in a subdued mauve shade with a rounded toe.

Another fun detail of Gwen's look was her matching nails with Reba. The pair wore a long talon-esque manicure with a black and white checked tip – on brand for Gwen but a whole new look for Reba. the country music legend, 68, looked so elegant in a black suit with diamante-encrusted lapels, buttons, and pocket detailing.

The post showing off the pair's outfits was captioned by Gwen: "Twinning with my girl @reba :)" and was a hit with fans. "No this is literally everything. Icons, legends," said one fan, whilst another wrote: "You guys nailed it! (Literally)‬."

Whilst the 'Hollaback Girl' singer wore her trademark fishnet stockings, she wore her iconic platinum blonde hair in a different style. Gwen loves to rock a high ponytail teamed with a bright red lip, but with this look, she went for a softer aesthetic.

The No Doubt hitmaker wore her hair down but swept away from her face in a straight style and opted for a peachy pink lip colour with a satin finish. She added a touch of her signature glam with a razor-sharp wing liner.

Gwen is known for bringing her A game when it comes to rocking a bold look on The Voice. Just last week the 'Don't Speak' singer channeled grungy glam when she stepped onto the stage wearing a black mini dress, uber-cropped denim jacket, and knee-high boots alongside Reba and the two male coaches – Niall Horan and John Legend.

She also wowed in a rhinestone-encrusted grey bodysuit with a pair of rhinestone encrusted drop-waist cargo pants for a performance at APEC 2023 - the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, which promotes free trade across the Asia-Pacific regions.

© Shutterstock Gwen shimmered in the stunning outfit

Off-stage it's all about family for Gwen. Her Thanksgiving tradition with her husband and former Voice coach Blake Shelton and her three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine, baffled their fans. The 'Sweet Escape' singer revealed that the secret to her turkey is crushing Funyuns and scattering it all over the meat. One fan commented: "Not the Funyun turkey LOL Hope y'all had the best day", whilst another said: "LUV how real and normal you two are… you could so afford to be catered too and look at you two!!!".

© Getty Gwen Stefani, her sons Blake Shelton

Gwen shares her three boys with ex-partner and Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Whilst Gwen announced her first pregnancy live on stage, she announced her second via a statement on No Doubt's website and her third via her first ever Instagram post.