Laura Whitmore on fashion, family life and moving away from popular TV

In between posing up a storm on our exclusive HELLO! shoot, Laura Whitmore is reminiscing about when she first found an interest in fashion growing up in Bray, County Wicklow.

"In my hometown there wasn't a lot of choice. So I worked in a second hand store, mainly just to get all the best stuff," laughs the presenter, who is just as smiley and engaging as she is on-screen, whether as host of Love Island or her debut chat show, Laura Whitmore's Breakfast Show.

© HELLO! Laura Whitmore is celebrating the launch of her third Love & Roses collection, AW24

"I found some amazing pieces that never made it to the shop floor – because I bought them before anyone else did," she quickly adds. "Second hand shops showed me more brands and more styles. It was quite exciting."

Her new collection

Fast forward a few years and Laura – a self-confessed fan of the high street – is celebrating the launch of her third Love & Roses collection, AW24, for which she worked closely with the design team on each detail to ensure the pieces truly reflect her personality.

Her influence is so deeply woven into the collection that this season sees the introduction of a brand-new print – Laura Leopard. "I always have to have an animal print in the collection, and now I have my own one, it has pink, blues and purples in it," she tells HELLO!.

© HELLO! The mother-of-one says she always has to have an animal print in the collection, 'and now I have my own one, it has pink, blues and purples in it', she says of her gorgeous shirt

Laura is also a big fan of tailoring and this season the two-piece sparkly silver suit is a key look. "I like tailoring with a twist so we've done this one in metallic," she says stroking the fabric. "And it feels really good against the skin. It's just trying to find those pieces that you can still wear in years to come. But we're also still touching our current trends."

Other standout pieces include the bohemian-inspired embroidered shearling gilet: "Boho is back," she declares. "I'm going for a Stevie Nicks vibe with this – I've paired it with flared jeans and the metallic ruffle blouse." The knitwear, she notes, reminds her of Irish Aran jumpers, "They're really soft and wearable," and the pleather pants are a great leather alternative, "I think it is always good to use non-animal fibres, if you can."

Passion for fashion

Laura's love for clothes blossomed during her childhood, largely influenced by her older cousins. "I don't have sisters, so I used to have my cousin's hand-me-down. I loved it, I'd see something they were wearing and think, in a few years time I'll get that. I still have some of those pieces now."

© HELLO! For the new collection, Laura has worked closely with the design team on each detail to ensure the pieces truly reflect her personality

As she grew older and began flicking through fashion magazines and seeing celebrities on the red carpet, Laura's appreciation for fashion grew and she was keen to discover new brands.

Laura reminisces about a pair of purple leopard print boots she purchased for her first audition at MTV – her big break came aged 20, when she won the MTV Pick Me competition, leading to her role as the host of MTV news bulletins from 2008 to 2015.

"I remember wearing the boots down the high street and people looked at me as if to say, 'What is she wearing?'

"But when I arrived in London, I thought, the fashion's so cool – and you can wear whatever you want and no one cares. In my small town in Ireland, I love it, but everyone dresses the same."

Presenting roots

The job was a dream come true for Laura, who, during the final year of her Journalism degree course at Dublin University, Laura interned at Talk Radio, which was based in the Irish capital. "That start taught me a lot about thinking on the spot and how there is a way of asking questions – whether it's a local politician or a rock star you're interviewing."

© HELLO! Laura modelling a gorgeous red look

"It was a massive jump to actually be in front of the camera when I was just finishing the last year of my degree. I think what was lovely was my innocence and my naivety. And, hard work in a way, but I never thought about it too much."

When a 20-year-old Laura moved to London she appeared on TV five days a week, so she would often borrow clothes from friends. "Borrow, borrow, borrow – that's all I did. I didn't have many clothes, and I didn't have a stylist back then. Now my friends do the same to me, if they come to my house before they have a wedding, or something, they'll say, 'Can I borrow that dress you wore?' I'm very lucky. I have a lot of nice clothes."

Making documentaries and podcasts

Moving away from popular TV, in 2023 Laura delved into documentary making, focussing on some hard-hitting subjects such as incels (women haters) and cyber stalking. "For me it was really important in my evolution as a broadcaster. I had an associate producing role on it, which I've never had on a show I've worked on before.

"It helped me learn about my boundaries. I've interviewed all these people, whether they're Love Islanders, rock stars, actors or incels – it's so different, but they are all people. And it was about finding that human level.

"One of the guys was called Darksell, he was wearing a mask when I interviewed him. After an hour I thought – you're a broken man, who has severe mother issues. I went in there thinking I was going hate some of these people, and in the end my heart broke for them, because I realised they were so damaged. I find people's stories fascinating."

Laura and her husband, comedian Iain Stirling – whom she wed in 2020 – share a mutual passion for psychology. Together, they host the podcast Partners in Crime, where they delve into some of the most infamous and bizarre true crime stories.

© HELLO! Laura says her love for clothes blossomed during her childhood, largely influenced by her older cousins

Despite their public personas, the couple prefers to keep their family life with their three-year-old daughter, Stevie Ré, away from the spotlight.

"It is weird now we have the podcast, but I do think we would do it together whether we were married or not. It's about him being a lawyer and comedian and me being a journalist.

"I will talk to my friends and family about them until the cows come home, but I'm not in a place to talk about it too much publicly. I can't control the internet and once you give a little bit away, you can't go back.

"I think it also comes from interviewing so many people that might have given too much away. So, I'm probably a little over-cautious due to seeing other people being teared down. Talking about them feels like too much responsibility, maybe that will change – but at the moment, I just don't feel comfortable with it."

Laura has been based in London for 19 years, but during that time she has constantly travelled abroad for work commitments, including Australia for I'm a Celebrity, Mallorca and South Africa for Love Island and she also spends time in New York and Los Angeles. "It's harder with a child," she admits.

Moving into acting

Last year Laura appeared in A Mother for an Hour, her first feature film, and TV series Queenie where she played a gynaecologist, "I've had a baby, so I see what they do," she laughs. And she also starred in West End thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story, which travelled to Dublin for eight weeks.

"I was very lucky and it was the most wonderful time – one of the best summers I've ever had. I didn't think enough people lived in Ireland to see the show for eight weeks," she smiles.

And while she was in Dublin she happened across a wedding party. A girl standing next to the bride, possibly the bridesmaid, was wearing an outfit from her Love & Roses collection.

"She recognised me and was like 'Ahhh'," she says mimicking the excitement by pointing her finger up and down her own outfit. "I said, 'Have a lovely wedding day'. It was really lovely."