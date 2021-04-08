Laura Whitmore addresses confusion about her baby's name The star welcomed her first child in late March

Laura Whitmore recently gave birth to her first child, a beautiful baby girl, but she and partner Iain Stirling are yet to reveal the tot's name.

But following an appearance on This Morning, fans were left convinced that Celebrity Juice host Keith Lemon had accidentally revealed the name.

The comedian – whose real name is Leigh Frances – was appearing on the show to discuss the upcoming series of Celebrity Juice, which has Laura and Inbetweeners star Emily Atack as team captains.

Keith was speaking about panellists who would be appearing on the upcoming series, and finished by saying: "We've got Laura Whitmore as well, who's at home watching this with her child. So hello to Emily and Laura, hello."

Fans immediately believed that Keith had just revealed Laura's newborn baby's name as Emily, but now the Love Island star has addressed this confusion.

Confirming a fan's suspicion that Keith had actually meant Laura's fellow team captain, Emily Atack, she tweeted: "Ha ha, yes he was! Emily and I are team captains."

Laura gave birth at the end of March

She added: "It's a gorgeous name, but would get confusing x."

Laura gave birth at the end of last month, announcing the news on her social media feed. In a selfie, the presenter cradled the newborn, shielding her face, as she wrote: "Thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love."

And the presenter won plaudits from fans as she returned to work a week after giving birth – with her baby in tow.

The star is yet to reveal her daughter's name

Laura shared several pictures of herself in the Celebrity Juice studio, including one where she breastfed her daughter while her makeup was done.

"YOU ARE BACK WORKING?? Incredible. Sending you a sleepy bubba and a swift latch," praised comedian Felicity Ward, while Emma Bunton enthused: "Wow! You're amazing! X."

Another fan wrote: "So glad to see such praising comments. Smashing the working Mum life!" A second added: "Working mummy's rock. You legend. You look beautiful."

Laura was overwhelmed by the response, and later took to her Instagram Stories to say: "Have had the best few weeks of my life and couldn't have done it all without the support of my family, friends, work colleagues.

"Surround yourself with people who lift you. Thank you for all the love. Wishing you all a great week and so much love."

