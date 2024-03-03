A fashion stylist reveals who she thinks got it right at the Brits: From Maya Jama to Raye & Laura Whitmore

A sartorial affair, the biggest and brightest stars brought their fashion A-game to the BRIT Awards on Saturday night. Garbed in designer gowns, Maya Jama, Kylie Minogue, and Dua Lipa brought Old Hollywood glamour to the red carpet, championing the ever-versatile little black dress. Meanwhile, in the world of Menswear, it was all about larger-than-life lapels, a trend embodied by Roman Kemp and Joel Dommett, among others.
A connoisseur of all things chic, Ellis Ranson is a celebrity stylist who counts the likes of Ferne McCann, Kate Ferdinand and Jamie Laing among her clientele – and she's got a lot to say about her favourite looks of the night. Here, Ellis breaks down the biggest trends from the BRITs red carpet. Find out who landed on her best-dressed list…
Maya Jama
Let's start with Maya Jama, who stepped out in an elegant black gown, which appeared to mimic the Brit's trophy silhouette. Puff balls were seen heavily across London Fashion Week, so it's no surprise Maya was sporting this trend for her red carpet appearance. I loved the sheer corseting detail - it's sexiness meets high fashion.
Kate and Rio Ferdinand
I may be biased as I styled them both, but The Ferdinand's look was simple and chic. Awards season started with a bang this year, proving that less is more on the red carpet. So far, the gowns have been sleek and classic rather than dramatic so when we first discussed the Brits, I wanted to show off Kate's amazing figure while sticking to the Hollywood memo.
Opting for a corset style in the khaki shade felt like the perfect match teamed with the gold pleated earrings and a soft Hollywood wave. Meanwhile, Rio's bespoke piece complemented Kate's with khaki buttons to match, plus a cream shirt, trousers and an overcoat.
Menswear is feeling a lot more elevated this season, with the wider leg trouser becoming more of a go-to as opposed to the standard tux for the red carpet. Rio is always great fun to work with as he's happy to play with shapes and work with new tailoring and designers. We added a gold vintage brooch as these are having a moment right now.
Indiyah Polack
Indiyah's dress is one of my favourites, tapping into the oversized rosette trend that is clearly here to stay. Thanks to Harry Styles championing the trend last year and Carrie Bradshaw's ongoing love for them, I really am pleased to see rosettes still featuring on the red carpet.
Indiyah is known for her love of fashion and pushing it with her style, so it's no surprise to see her leaning toward this fashion statement – and the black and white colour palette gave it a classy edge.
Kylie Minogue
Can we talk about the carpet without mentioning Queen Kylie? She nailed red carpet chic in a strapless black ruffled gown. From the hips, the ruffles tapered to a pointed hemline and the shape worked perfectly teamed with sheer tights and statement heels.
Raye brought the glitz to the awards, not only with her record-breaking wins but also with her old-school Hollywood glam. You can never go wrong with a classic LBD which Raye exemplifies, bringing an element of vintage retro with sequins. The silhouette of the gown, cinched in at all the right places, creating a sultry 'Jessica Rabbit' look.
Laura Whitmore
I absolutely loved Laura Whitmore's dress. She looked incredible, with the right amount of drama and detailing. The asymmetric sleeve with the diamante embellishment and thigh-high slit was just perfect!
Clara Amfo
Clara Amfo opted for a green, corset-style mini dress. Channelling a Vivienne Westwood style, she teamed it with fishnets and chunky platform heels. Green is a colour we will be seeing more of this season and this is the perfect shade to turn heads.
Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean looked sensational in a purple YSL cut-out gown, showing off her torso. A great colour, this was the perfect hue for Olivia, and she styled it perfectly with black patent pumps and gold chunky jewellery. Big thumbs up from me - and if TikTok is going crazy for it, I guess she really was the best dressed. Olivia credits Diana Ross as her forever muse for red carpet awards and I think her team nailed the brief.
Ellie Goulding
Ellie looked like a true Grecian goddess in a bronze gown, with a cut out showing off her impressive torso. This is a great example of a simple look brought to life with hair, make-up and accessories. The arm cuff and statement earrings were great additions, whilst the matching bronze make-up look and glossy, flowing locks tied in perfectly with the look.
Charli XCX
I always love a bit of mismatch and this custom Marni gown is a massive yes from me! Charli had a real Aphrodite moment in this piece, and we saw her tapping into a new romantic style that we haven't really seen from her before, with a soft, pastel palette and delicate styling. The patchwork and contrasting bodice kept it edgy, however, which is what we know her best for!
Menswear on the red carpet
When it came to menswear last night we saw a lot of bigger lapels on the likes of Roman Kemp and Joel Dommett. There was a lot of black suiting with a casual shirt like Jamie Laing. Joe Keery's outfit turned heads with a sleek Burberry Harrington jacket teamed with a white shirt and tie, plus a great pair of shades giving that elevated tailoring feel.
Meet celebrity and fashion stylist Ellis Ranson
Ellis Ranson is a celebrity and fashion stylist with over a decade of experience. With her expertise spanning celebrity, commercial and editorial styling, she works with a plethora of celebrities including Ferne McCann, Kate Ferdinand and Jamie Laing, and she also styles for an array of global fashion brands including Primark and Dr Martens.
Passionate about supporting the upcoming generation of styling talent, Ellis also founded @school_ofstyle, aimed at those choosing not to take the route of further education to enter the fashion industry.