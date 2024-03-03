A fashion stylist reveals who she thinks got it right at the Brits: From Maya Jama to Raye & Laura Whitmore

I may be biased as I styled them both, but The Ferdinand's look was simple and chic. Awards season started with a bang this year, proving that less is more on the red carpet. So far, the gowns have been sleek and classic rather than dramatic so when we first discussed the Brits, I wanted to show off Kate's amazing figure while sticking to the Hollywood memo.

Opting for a corset style in the khaki shade felt like the perfect match teamed with the gold pleated earrings and a soft Hollywood wave. Meanwhile, Rio's bespoke piece complemented Kate's with khaki buttons to match, plus a cream shirt, trousers and an overcoat.

Menswear is feeling a lot more elevated this season, with the wider leg trouser becoming more of a go-to as opposed to the standard tux for the red carpet. Rio is always great fun to work with as he's happy to play with shapes and work with new tailoring and designers. We added a gold vintage brooch as these are having a moment right now.