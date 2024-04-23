Oprah Winfrey, 70, is incredible in fitted flares with incredible feathers

Oprah Winfrey also looks amazing for a special night and this week she supported her friend and award-winning musician, Alicia Keys, for the opening night of Hell's Kitchen on Broadway.

The host of The Oprah Winfrey Show, 70, was spotted in a photo with the 'Falling' singer, who has composed the music for the new musical, ahead of her big night looking pristine in a pair of fitted knit flares in an oatmeal hue.

The A Wrinkle in Time actress paired the cinched pants with a coordinating top in the same shade which had a turtle neck and fabulous feathered sleeves. Topping off her look was a pair of suede pointed-toe boots and a matching crossbody bag in a stone color.

As we have come to expect from the host of the iconic Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview, Oprah's hair was styled with mountainous volume and she looked lit from within a glowing makeup look featuring a smokey eye and a nude lip.

© Getty Alicia Keys opened Hell's Kitchen on Broadway

The Greenleaf actress was seen posing joyfully with the evening's host and 'Empire State of Mind' singer who wowed in an ab-baring denim crop jeans and former First Lady, Michelle Obama who looked incredibly chic in a black boiler suit and heeled boots.

The Color Purple producer looked so youthful for a recent outing, once again with fellow broadcaster Gayle King and pals Ava DuVernay and Kirby Bumpus.

"Went to Japan on a girls' trip in search of cherry blossoms. It rained, was cold, and only saw blossoms in hotel vases—but then we got to experience them on our very last day! Thank you Japan for your generous hospitality," Oprah penned.

© Instagram Oprah headed to Japan with her girlfriends

The star was seen looking stunning in a pair of trendy bright white cargo pants with a striped shirt and platformed Converse.

Fabulous fitted pants have become a staple in her wardrobe of late. Oprah was spotted entering the studios ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March looking radiant in a pair of figure-flattering dark wash bootcut jeans.

© Getty Oprah Winfrey waved at fans as she arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live

She teamed the classic Louis Vuitton denim featuring warm ochre stitching with a coordinating deep mustard crop top made from a ribbed knit and a glittery mustard bodysuit underneath.

© Getty Oprah rocked fitted jeans in a dark wash

Completing her outfit was a pair of oversized sunglasses and tan leather heeled boots. The famous interviewer switched it up, sporting a contrasting fit just hours later.

© Getty Oprah loves a pop of purple in honour of The Color Purple

The former host of 60 Minutes was seen leaving Jimmy Kimmel's studio wearing a cinched black dress to head to the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

© Getty Oprah wore another purple gown for the 55th Annual NAACP Awards

The dress featured buttons and lapels in purple - her go-to shade. Oprah was seen at the 55th NAACP Image Awards held at The Shrine Auditorium on 16 March wearing a fitted floor-length number made from heavy raw silk and covered in intricate beading.