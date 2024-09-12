Taylor Swift sets pulses racing in daring corset and $1.5k thigh-high boots at VMAs

Taylor Swift is in her Reputation era... maybe. The singer rocked up at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, where she is nominated for 10 awards, in a punk look that saw her combine the style choices of the 2017 Rep era and the 2024 Tortured Poets Department era.
The look featured a yellow and black plaid corset with a chest zip, by Dior, paired with a detachable train in the same plaid color as the corset.
The original 2025 resort look by the designer had the model in matching plaid shorts but Taylor switched them out for black shorts.
She accessorized with leather gloves with wrap detailing that extended to her elbows, and a plaid choker, and added Stuart Weitzman boots.
The look sent fans into a tizzy, as many believe she may announce the upcoming Reputation (Taylor's Version) at the awards if she wins Video of the Year.
She sat next to Post during the ceremony, as well as longtime producer Jack Antonoff and his wife Margaret Qualley
Taylor is nominated for Video Of The Year and Song Of The Year for her single "Fortnight" with Post Malone, as well as Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction.
Taylor and Post picked up the first award of the night for Best Collaboration.
In her speech she acknowledged that the ceremony was taking place on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11, and reminded everyone that "everything that happens tonight falls behind that".
If the 34-year-old takes home Video of the Year, she will become the only artist to win three years in a row, and five times across her career; she won for "Anti-Hero" in 2023 and "All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)" in 2022. She has also won the award for "You Need to Calm Down" in 2019 and "Bad Blood" in 2015.
Her appearance comes after a busy weekend in the city, as she was joined by her Lover Travis Kelce after his first game of the new NFL season in Kansas City.
Taylor was in town to cheer him on and then they flew back to the east coast, where they were spotted enjoying several dates.
Travis and Taylor reportedly visited Casa Cipriani, a private members club that boasts panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge on one side, and the Statue of Liberty and the city skyline on the other, after attending the wedding of record executive Lee Foster and musician Karen Elson on Saturday September 7.
The pair tied the knot at Electric Lady Studios in New York – where Taylor has recorded many of her most recent albums.
The duo then put on a loved-up display at the US Open on Sunday September 8, where they were caught on camera singing along to "I Believe In A Thing Called Love", by British band The Darkness, with Taylor wearing a courtside-appropriate red gingham dress.
