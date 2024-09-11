Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce visit romantic spot she went to with ex Matty Healy

Though Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship was short-lived, it had a lasting impact on the Eras Tour icon.

After three months of dating, the musician penned many songs about the 1975 frontman, with much of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, believed to be about the British rockstar.

Matty didn't just have an impact on Taylor's songwriting, but also her bars of choice, as this week she and her NFL player boyfriend, Travis Kelce, visited a romantic spot that Taylor last went to when she was with Matty.

© Robert Kamau Taylor Swift and Matty Healy seen leaving 'The Electric Lady' studio in Manhattan on May 16, 2023

Travis and Taylor reportedly visited Casa Cipriani, a private members club which boasts panoramic views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River on one side, and the statue of liberty and city skyline on the other.

The high-end spot was where Taylor and Matty's rumored relationship was seemingly confirmed, with the two pictured holding hands, despite there being a strict no camera rule in the club.

It was reported that the members who snuck the photos had their memberships revoked, so seriously the club takes the privacy of members.

Casa Cipriani wasn't the only of Taylor and Matty's haunts that she and Travis visited, though. The superstar couple were in New York City to attend the wedding of record executive Lee Foster and musician Karen Elson.

© Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were attending a wedding

The pair tied the knot at Electric Lady Studios in New York – another spot where Taylor and Matty frequently spent time together, and where she recorded much of her latest album.

Taylor's former friend, model Karlie Kloss, was also at the wedding – here's hoping they managed to avoid an awkward run-in!

DISCOVER: Taylor Swift's world tours ranked by staggering profits: From $66m to $2.1bn

Taylor and Travis' romantic week

Fans of Taylor have been spoilt this week, as she's been out and about almost every day wearing a variety of showstopping outfits while accompanied by her beau.

The duo put on a loved-up display at the tennis, singing along to I Believe In A Thing Called Love, by British band The Darkness, with Taylor wearing a courtside-appropriate red gingham dress.

© Jamie Squire Travis and Taylor enjoyed the tennis

Earlier in the week, Taylor attended Travis' first NFL game on the season, donning denim hot pants and a matching top, with thigh high burgundy boots. The match saw her hold hands with Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, and celebrate her man's win.

© David Eulitt Taylor's denim outfit turned heads

We look forward to seeing more of Taylor while she enjoys her break from the Eras Tour, which starts up again in October.