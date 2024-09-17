Demi Moore and her three daughters could be sisters for ultra-glam red carpet appearance together

Demi Moore made sure to turn heads when she stepped out on the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of her movie, The Substance, with her three daughters in tow on Monday.

The 61-year-old actress wowed in red alongside Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30.

Demi looked incredible with her glowing complexion and plunging red and black gown.

She could easily have passed for her daughters' sister and the foursome put on a dazzling display.

Rumer rocked an elegant black dress and wore her long blonde hair loose.

© Getty Images Demi Moore and her three daughters, Tallulah, Scout and Rumer at the premiere of The Substance

Tallulah kept it chic and simple in a strapless ensemble and stilettos, while Scout dared to bare in a risky, sheer brown dress.

Demi's latest project tells the story of Elisabeth, a fading celebrity who decides to use a black market drug—a cell-replicating substance—that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.

© Getty Images Demi Moore wowed in red for the event

It delves deep into the lengths people will go to recapture their youth and the violence they inflict upon themselves in the process.

The complex and demanding role resulted in Demi losing 20 pounds after contracting shingles.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, she spoke of the physical and emotional ramifications of the challenging role.

© Getty Images Demi and her ex-husband Bruce have remained close

"To give you an idea of the intensity, my first week that I actually had off, where it was just Margaret [Qualley] working, I got shingles," she shared candidly.

The diagnosis was a shock to her and stood as a reminder of the toll that such an intense role can take on the body and mind.

"And I then lost, like, 20 pounds," she added, highlighting just how taxing the process was.

© CYRIL PECQUENARD/SIPA/Shutterstock Demi is dazzling at 61

Despite the hardships, Demi knew that this was the kind of project where you had to give everything. "You have to walk away feeling that you put it all on the table," she explained. "It called for it and it’s what you want to bring to it."

Having her daughters by her side for the premiere shows how close-knit the family are.

© Getty Images Bruce is married to Emma Heming

She shares her three children with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, who she has remained close to despite their divorce.

He has since retired after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The Die Hard actor is being supported by his wife, Emma Heming, their two daughters and Demi and her kids too.

© Bruce Glikas The blended family support one another

Demi gave an update on Bruce during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show when she said: "Given the givens, he is in a stable place," noting: "What I say to my kids is you meet them where they're at.

"You don't hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment."