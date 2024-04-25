Rumer Willis and sisters display beach bodies in matching pink swimwear during tropical getaway

Rumer Willis is currently soaking up the sun during a dreamy vacation - and it's a family affair.

The House Bunny actress, 35, shared some envy-inducing snapshots of her and her sisters, Tallulah, 30, and Scout, 32, enjoying a luxury getaway in a dreamy tropical location.

In the images on Instagram, the trio donned matching pink swimwear with Rumer opting for a one-piece and her younger siblings slipping into bikinis.

But they weren't the only ones wearing the brightly-colored swimsuits as Rumer's daughter, Louetta, one, also donned an adorable child's version complete with an orange ruffle skirt.

"On Wednesdays We Wear Pink feat. the littlest Willis," she captioned the photo dump which included several photos of Louetta being doted on by her aunts.

While she didn't reveal the location of their vacation, it looked incredible with palm trees, blue skies and an infinity pool at their villa.

Fans thanked Rumer for the insight into their personal lives and also praised the siblings for being real about their bodies.

Just the day before, Rumer had opened up about her "mama curves" and confessed that she's learning to accept her new body and wants to show her daughter what "unconditional self-love" looks like.

© Instagram Rumer is embracing her 'mama curves'

"It’s been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human," she captioned a photo of herself in a bikini.

"I hope to continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in so I can show my daughter what unconditional self love and acceptance looks like."

© Getty Tallulah said she's recovering from anorexia with the support of her family

Tallulah is recovering from an eating disorder and revealed she was dealing with anorexia in a personal essay for Vogue in 2023.

"For the last four years, I have suffered from anorexia nervosa," she wrote.

"There’s an unhealthy deliciousness at the beginning of losing weight rapidly," she wrote. "People are like, 'Oh wow!' And then quickly it turns to, 'Are you okay?' My friends and family were terrified, and I dismissed it."

© Getty The sisters with their mom, Demi Moore

She said her family stepped in to help and she went to rehab in 2022.

"Recovery is probably lifelong," Tallulah recognized. "But I now have the tools to be present in all facets of my life."

