Catherine Zeta-Jones showcases incredibly toned figure in tiny mini dress that sparks reaction from stepson

Catherine Zeta-Jones has a lot to look forward to this week, as the Chicago actress is counting down the days not only to her own birthday, but that of her husband, Michael Douglas' too.

And ahead of their joint birthday, the star took to Instagram to post a stunning throwback photo of herself on stage, dressed in a ruffled mini dress.

The award-winning actress was all smiles as she flexed her muscles while clicking her fingers theatrically to the crowds, and wrote alongside the picture: "And just like that! Snap! My birthday is days away!"

Recommended video You may also like Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' love story

The image caught the attention of many of her followers, including her stepson Cameron Douglas, who was one of the first to react to the image.

"And looking just as beautiful as ever," he wrote, alongside a fire emoji and a kissing emoji.

Catherine is a devoted stepmom to Cameron, 45, as well as a doting mom to her two children, Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21.

It's been an exciting time for the family, as Dylan has recently stepped into the limelight himself, having carved himself a career in political reporting.

Catherine Zeta-Jones received a sweet message from her stepson Cameron Douglas

It was announced earlier in September that the Brown University graduate would be hosting his own political talk show, Young American with Dylan Douglas, which sees him "focus on topics that will be driving young voters to the polls in this year's election, including some of the defining issues of his generation, such as reproductive rights, climate change, gun control, and much more".

He will also speak "with politicians and activists to exchange ideas on how Gen Z and politicians can work together to address issues and reach goals that are important to young Americans".

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas both share the same birthday on September 25

There's been a lot of change for Catherine and Michael this year too, as the couple decided to put their family home on the market.Catherine opened up about the couple's plans to move from their current home in Irvington, Westchester County, which they listed earlier this year for an impressive $12 million.

"When I purchased our Irvington home, I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!" the 54-year-old told the Wall Street Journal.

© Getty Images Cameron Douglas with his dad Michael Douglas

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell."The Wednesday star revealed that she and her husband plan to leave New York altogether and spend more time across the pond.

"Michael and I plan to spend more time in Bermuda and Europe," she added.More recently in July, when accepting the Master of Cinema 2024 at the Atlantida Mallorca Film Festival, Michael revealed his plans to semi-retire, and to spend half a year in Spain.

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael with their son Dylan

He said: "It is an honor to receive this award in Mallorca, where I have been coming for 35 years and where I enjoy my time like nowhere else...

"I speak terrible Spanish, but I love this place more and more. Now I plan to stay here for six or seven months a year, although that doesn't mean I have retired. What happened is that at the end of 2022 I finished filming the series Franklin and then I didn't work.

"I continued resting in 2022 and was very happy. But I haven't gone, I have instructed my agent to only call me if a very special role comes up."