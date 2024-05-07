Michael Douglas' daughter Carys looks unreal in skintight leather look

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys has a natural beauty that would make many green with envy.

The 21-year-old appears fond of the 'less is more' approach and is rarely pictured with a full face of makeup or overly styled hair.

Her laid-back style and beauty have won her many fans, and her latest photos prove why she doesn't have to try hard to look gorgeous.

Taking to Instagram, Carys shared two photos of her rocking an all-leather look that consisted of tight black pants and a matching leather jacket. The buttery pants hugged her hips and exposed a sliver of bare skin underneath her white top.

© Instagram Carys looked effortlessly beautiful in her leather ensemble

Carys looked effortlessly cool wearing her brunette locks in wild waves and appearing makeup-free, letting her flawless and radiant complexion shine through.

Her followers were full of compliments, with many calling her "stunning" and gorgeous", and more than one commented on her striking similarities to her parents.

Carys shares an incredibly close bond with both Michael and Catherine, who she has called a "fashion icon" and the "funniest person" she knows.

In 2021, the duo spoke to HELLO! about their relationship, with Catherine telling us: "We are very close – we talk about everything."

© Instagram Carys is a natural beauty

"It's really special – I am lucky," chimed in Carys. "We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment."

She added: "Our sense of humor is pretty similar, so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."

Michael has also been an impressive influence and a constant support to his daughter over the years. When she began dating aged 16, Michael shared his words of wisdom and reminded his daughter that real beauty is found on the inside.

© Getty Carys is very close with her parents

"You gotta decide at an early age if you are more concerned about the looks versus who has got a good heart, who has got a good sense of humor, who's gonna be a good partner," he told Entertainment Weekly.

"I don't worry too much about her. She's in good shape."

Like her brother Dylan, 23, Carys is pursuing a career in the entertainment industry – but her famous parents were hesitant about their children following in their footsteps.

© Instagram Both Carys and Dylan are aspiring actors

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,'" Catherine said during a past interview on Today.

"But we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."