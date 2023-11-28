Catherine Zeta-Jones is a vision in strapless gown alongside husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones looked the epitome of elegance in a black strapless gown as she attended the International Indian Film Festival Awards on Tuesday.

Attending the ceremony in Goa alongside her husband Michael Douglas and her son Dylan, 23, the Wednesday actress looked gorgeous in the dress, which she styled with a pair of embellished drop earrings.

© Instagram Catherine shared a snapshot of her look on her Instagram Stories

Catherine, 54, wore her hair in natural waves brushed over her shoulders, opting for a glam makeup look consisting of a bold smokey eye, a pair of fluttering false lashes and a matte pink lip.

Actor and producer Michael, 78, received a Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Cinema during the ceremony.

Taking to Instagram to share a video of herself with her family on their way to the glitzy event, Catherine captioned the post: "On route to the red carpet! International Indian Film Festival! Goa, India."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one follower writing: "You are absolutely stunning. Perfection and goals!" While another added: "Beautiful family."

© Fred Duval/SOPA Images/Shutterstock The couple recently celebrated 23 years of marriage

"You both look the picture of elegance. Have a magical night. Congrats to Michael on one more prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award," a third penned.

The Welsh actress has shared several clips from her Indian getaway, including a video of herself and Michael dancing to catchy Bollywood music.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse into enchanting Indian vacation with husband Michael Douglas

"Oh India!!!! We love you," Catherine captioned the video.

Catherine and Michael share two children together, their son Dylan, and 20-year-old daughter Carys.

© Bonnie Biess Catherine and Michael are parents to Dylan and Carys

While Carys, who is currently studying in Italy, does not appear to be with her parents in India, the family is extremely close, and Michael recently shared a rare update as he and Catherine traveled with London to meet with their daughter.