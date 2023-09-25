Catherine Zeta-Jones hits the dance floor in glitzy mini dress with husband Michael Douglas - wow

The Hollywood sweethearts looked so in love in the heartwarming photo

There was no doubt an immense amount of love in Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' household this week as the Hollywood power couple celebrated their birthdays, of which the couple coincidentally share the same birth date.

Taking to Instagram to mark her husband of 23-years' birthday on Monday, the Chicago actress shared a heartwarming montage of unseen photographs spanning across Michael's childhood, the early days of their relationship and moments shared with their two children, Dylan and Carys.

"It’s Michael’s Birthday! It's my Birthday! Happy birthday @michaelkirkdouglas, love you!" wrote the Welsh-American star, which sparked a flurry of warm wishes from fans and loved ones.

Amongst the photos shared by Catherine, 54, was a black-and-white snap of her and Michael, 79, hitting what looked to be a dance floor.

© Instagram Catherine looked adoringly at her husband in the unearthed photograph

The lovebirds, who have a 25-year age gap, looked so in love as they swirled across the photograph. Catherine looked radiant in a glittering, scoop-neck mini dress embellished with hundreds of beads, while her husband looked adoringly at his wife while dressed in a smart suit jacket and patterned tie.

Other photographs in the montage showed the Ant Man star sporting a long, floppy hairstyle from his youth and a picture of the couple's son and daughter as toddlers.

© Instagram Michael Douglas sported a full head of floppy brunette hair in a throwback photo shared in a honor of his birthday

"Wishing a happy birthday to Michael! And a very happy 54th birthday/penblwydd hapus to you, Catherine, my darling triple-threat from Wales... you’re a force of nature and a real inspiration: stay fabulous, you Queen!" penned a doting fan in the comments.

"Wishing this amazing couple a very Happy Birthday today! Blessings!" added a second fan, as a third wrote: "Have a beautiful day you two!"

Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' love story

Catherine and Michael first crossed paths back in 1998, when Michael was enraptured by Catherine's performance in The Mask of Zorro. He went on to see Catherine at the Deauville Film Festival while he was promoting his own film, A Perfect Murder, and arranged for his publicist to set up a meeting between them.

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael have been together since 1998

It was love at first sight for the actors, who got engaged during a New Year's Eve trip to Michael's home in Aspen, Colorado in 1999 and went on to tie the knot in 2000 in a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel.

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their 23-year-strong marriage, the Welsh actress explained their relationship had lasted because they still have lots of fun together.

© Getty Catherine and Michael's daughter Carys (L) joined them at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

She shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.