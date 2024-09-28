Beyoncé epitomizes old Hollywood glamor in figure-hugging gold dress

Beyoncé looked utterly ethereal in her latest post on social media, as she gave fans a glimpse into the Sir Davis lifestyle while advertising her new whiskey brand.

SirDavis was released on September 4

The "Alien Superstar" singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself all glammed up at a party in Paris. Beyoncé wore her platinum blonde hair in a bouncy shoulder length style of perfect waves. She paired the statement hair with a dazzling gold dress that hugged at her curves as she peered over her shoulder at the Eiffel Tower.

Sitting and dining with her husband Jay-Z and other guests in the ornate Parisian room, it's no surprise that Beyoncé stole the show in the attention-commanding dress. A close-up, as she sipped from a glass of whiskey, saw that the floor-length gown had a plunging neckline that dipped to her naval, held together by halter straps.

The party in the commercial was attended not only by her husband, but also best friend Kelly Rowland who was similarly stunning in a gold-plated bustier.

© @beyonce Instagram Beyoncé looked stunning

As Beyoncé advertises her latest business venture, it's safe to say the mom-of-three has taken the opportunity to get candid about her personal life, as mother to Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

© CBS Photo Archive Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

She told GQ: "Raising three kids isn't easy. The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives. My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It's grounding and fulfilling."

© Instagram Beyoncé with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter

That task is no doubt harder as she tries to fit in her incredible career as a musician and businesswoman. However, according to the star, her secret to managing the major workload alongside motherhood is that she tries to "wake up around 6 a.m, squeezing in an hour or two of work before the little ones are up.

"Parenting while working, I move forward, embracing the beauty and the chaos of it all," she explained. In order for her to manage her work life, she builds her "work schedule around my family."

This flexibility means that the singer tries to "only tour when my kids are out of school," meaning that her kids go with her everywhere. "They come to my office after school, and they are in the studio with me. They are in dance rehearsals. It's natural that they would learn my choreography," she illustrated.