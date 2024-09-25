Beyoncé fans love nothing more than getting an insight into her life. The superstar, who is married to Jay-Z with whom she shares three children, Blue Ivy, 12, and seven-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, doesn't often share insight into her family life as a mom of three, and she's even quieter about her childhood.

However, occasionally, fans are given a glimpse of what life was like for the 43-year-old before she became the chart-topping superstar she is today.

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an old photo of her alongside her eldest daughter and Beyoncé's sister, Solange, while on a tropical family holiday.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A timeline of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's love story

The 70-year-old captioned the snap: "Don't know how these pictures ended up on the Internet, but this is us in the Bahamas."

In the photo, a young Beyoncé is playfully poking out her tongue and she walks alongside her younger sister. Tina looks striking in a black t-shirt dress with a large waist belt which she had paired with large statement earrings and a bold red lip.

© Instagram/mstinaknowles Tina Knowles with Beyonce and Solange on holiday

While fans were naturally thrilled to see the cute photo of a young Beyoncé, others were sent into a frenzy by Tina's impeccable style and fashion ensemble.

One person said: "Tina dressed like she going to a Paris fashion show," as another mused: "Waist snatched, red lip, statement jewelry and creating memories with my chillenn [sic]. A blueprint."

A third added: "A fashion queen on holiday with her daughters, as a fourth commented: "Mama Tina was hottt!!!" Another echoed this writing: "Tres chic Ms Tina."

Beyoncé was the image of her daughters as a young girl

Meanwhile, another photo of Beyoncé from her childhood was unearthed recently and it seems that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree because she is the image of her own daughter, Blue Ivy.

It was the Grammy Award-winning singer's mom who once again shared the photo alongside a story of how Beyoncé became so empathetic, particularly to the homeless.

© Instagram Beyoncé captured kissing a stranger on the cheek as a child, shared on Instagram by mom Tina Knowles

"Her dad wanted her to understand the things that are going on in the world and he wanted to create behind-the-scenes images," Tina explained in the caption.

"So while I was at work at my salon on a Saturday, he took Beyoncé and Solange under the bridge to see how homeless people lived to talk to them and understand the state that the world was in so that she could have the sensitivity to sing [John Lennon's 'Imagine'].

MORE: Inside Beyoncé's extra special birthday with her three children Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir

© CBS Photo Archive Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the Grammy Awards

Beyoncé's bond with her three children

It's no secret that Beyoncé and Tina have always been close and now the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker seems to have continued that special bond with her three, Blue, Rumi and Sir.

Speaking with GQ recently, the performer said of her eldest: "Blue is an artist. She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three."

Blue joined her famous mom on stage for the majority of shows on her 2023 Renaissance World Tour, while Rumi made her music debut on Beyoncé's song 'Protector' which appeared on her latest album, Cowboy Carter.