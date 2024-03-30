Beyoncé is incredible in sumptuous chocolate brown latex dress and leather jacket

Beyoncé has dropped her highly-anticipated country album, celebrating the occasion with yet another incredible look featuring an apt cowboy hat.

The 'Texas Hold 'Em singer, 42, took to Instagram to share her latest look where she wowed in a skin-tight chocolate brown PVC midi dress which was sleeveless and had a high neckline.

The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker styled the showstopping belted number with a croc print longline leather jacket and matching PVC gloves. She also wore strappy brown heels and chunky gold hoop earrings to meet fans in Japan.

Her platinum blonde locks were styled straight under her brown cowboy hat and she wore a blown-out smokey eyeshadow look and nude lip combo.

Beyoncé has teased the release of her new album with an array of incredible photos. She looked like a goddess for an evening with her husband Jay-Z, 54, when she wore a molten golden longline coat with matching metallic leggings and shirt.

Most of her best looks of late have involved a cowboy hat ahead of her break into country music. The 'Halo' singer looked truly unforgettable when she was spotted leaving the Luar fashion show at 154 Scott in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week.

© Getty Beyonce looked incredible in her Western-inspired outfit

The former Destiny's Child bandmember was seen wearing a grey cowboy hat to accessorise a bejeweled blazer dress in the same pale hue and matching over-the-knee boots.

Beyoncé was also spotted alongside Dua Lipa at the 66th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in February where she was stunning in a studded black leather dress with a crisp white collar to match her oversized white hat.

© Getty Beyonce and Dua looked knockout at the Grammys

Dua Lipa played it safe wearing an elegant slinky black maxi dress with cut-outs on the waist.

The star has always been a fan of statement headwear. The 'America Has A Problem' singer wore an array of outlandish pieces while touring with her Renaissance album in 2022. Take a look at our favourites…

A sci-fi moment © Getty Queen Bey looked sensational in this printed white and silver gloved catsuit that had her looking like a futuristic robot that was styled with an enormous silver top hat and a body chain.



A galactic moment © Getty She rocked silver once again with this amazing cut-out bodysuit with matching knee-high boots and recycled her silver top hat but tipped it onto the side of her head.



A camo moment © Getty The star outdid herself in this cropped camo jacket and matching over-the-knee boots to complement her enormous black top hat.

DISCOVER: Beyoncé pays tribute to husband Jay-Z with highly-anticipated new album – here's how