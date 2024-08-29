Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyonce's father shares gorgeous picture of singer as she launches new project
Subscribe
Beyonce's father shares gorgeous picture of singer as she launches new project
Beyonce poses in a brown cowboy hat and latex dress

Beyonce's father shares gorgeous picture of singer as she launches new project

Beyonce is also founder of Ivy Park

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles has praised his beloved daughter as she continues "to spread the wings of" her "entrepreneurial heritage".

Beyonce will launch her new whisky brand SirDavis into the world on September 4 and it was recently confirmed that it will also expand into retail. The name honors her son Sir and her great grandfather, Davis Houge, and Mathew took to social media to share rare details of the family's history.

"As many of you know, before the Knowles family entered the music industry, we were and still are entrepreneurs," Mathew wrote alongside a snap of Beyonce in a cream crochet mini skirt and crop top as she held a glass of the whiskey.

View post on Instagram
 

"I am so glad to see you continuing to spread the wings of your entrepreneurial heritage which dates back to your grandmother Agnèz Deréon (House of Deréon) and your great-grandfather Davis Hogue, my grandfather, whom you have so thoughtfully chosen to honor in this new endeavor" he continued, concluding: "May you continue to soar. Love, dad."

The alcohol brand is a collaboration between Beyoncé and Moët Hennessy, and has promised to "offers notes of tangy Seville oranges with soft sun-kissed raisins" and "sizzling spices" including clove, cinnamon and ginger alongside notes of Demerara sugar and toffee.

Picture of Beyonce on left and Beyonce holding a bottle of SirDavis on the right
SirDavis will be released on September 4

SirDavis is Moët Hennessy’s first spirits brand to be fully developed in the US, with its headquarters in Beryonce's hometown of Houston, Texas.

"It’s been in the making for years,” shared Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles earlier in August, as she also praised her daughter for creating "the smoothest most delicious whiskey I’ve ever tasted".

"Beyoncé comes from a line of whiskey drinkers and whiskey makers!!!  Her Great Grandaddy was a moonshine man. He insisted that everyone addressed him as Sir.. yes Davis Houge was her daddy’s grandpa," she wrote.

Matthew Knowles with ex Tina and daughter Beyoncé© Jim Smeal
Matthew Knowles with ex Tina and daughter Beyoncé

"I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” Beyoncé said in a statement as she announced the new brand.

"When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More