Susan Lucci, 77, wear bold white look as she enjoys sunset cruise in the Hamptons

Susan Lucci, 77, is making the most of the summer days, rocking a gorgeous white outfit as she enjoyed an evening in the Hamptons.

Preparing to follow the no-white-after-Labor-day rule, Susan paired her white jeans with a white tank, and an oversized green floral kimono.

"Evening sail at sunset in Sag Harbor," she captioned the post, which saw Susan standing on the deck, with no shoes and her sunglasses on. The beautiful sunset was in the distance, showing just why Susan loves the area so much.

© Instagram Susan Lucci enjoys the Hamptons sunset on a boat

Earlier in July, Susan also rocked an all-white mini dress as she enjoyed the summer evenings in the Hamptons. The All My Children actress was joined by friends this past week in Bridgehampton, and shared with fans a look into how they have been spending their time.

"Bridgehampton on a perfect summer night! Friends, champagne and Van Cleef," Susan captioned the picture, which saw her posting in the center of five friends.

© Instagram Susan (center) with friends in Hamptons

Susan wore a strapless white bandeau dress, a staple in her wardrobe, paired with nude heels and a sequin shawl; Van Cleef is a French luxury jewelry brand founded in 1906.

Susan has spent her life living in Long Island, and recently gave fans a glimpse into her Garden City home filled with coastal charm. Garden City is less than a two hour drive inland from Sag Harbour, one of the furthest points of New York state, and is the home to Julie Andrews, Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley.

Susan's home, purchased in 1978, is now worth almost $4 million according to Zillow. A 6,297 square foot house on a one acre lot at the end of a cul-de-sac, Susan purchased the home in 1969 with her beloved husband Hubert.

They wed in 1969, and were married for 53 years, and it was Hubert who encouraged them to move back to Long Island from New York City, where they moved into the six-bedroom 1927 Georgian Colonial and raised their two children, Lisa and Andreas.

© Kevin Winter Susan accepts a "Lifetime Achievement Award" onstage during the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards

Susan was honored with an Emmy's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023, and in an emotional speech she thanked the Academy, her family and fans, as well as her husband Hubert who died in November 2022.

"The icing on the cake for me tonight is that my son Andreas is with me," Susan concluded her speech. "It means so much to me to have you here with me, honey. I feel your dad's presence here with us, and I thank my husband Helmet Huber because he had everything to do with me standing here tonight and receiving this incredible award."

