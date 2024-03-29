Kelly Clarkson's bare legs are so toned in tiny red mini dress - and her performance has fans in tears

Kelly Clarkson has left fans overcome with emotion after performing a rendition of Billie Eilish's song, What Was I Made For?, on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The award-winning singer looked sensational dressed in a floaty red mini dress, which cinched in at the waist.

The American Idol alum wore her red dress with a pair of strappy heels, and left her long blond hair down styled in a straight 'do.

Kelly performs regularly on her daytime talk show in a segment called Kellyoke, showcasing her range of vocal abilities each time.

It's been an exciting time for the singer, who moved to New York City in August, after her show relocated to the East Coast with her two young children, River and Remi.

She has been having the time of her life, and is often complimented on her style, thanks to her new stylist, Micaela Erlanger, who has been dressing her both on her show and during red carpet appearances.

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and hat she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

© Getty Images Kelly looks fabulous in red

Kelly - who shot to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002 - debuted her daytime talk show in 2019. It has gone from strength to strength, and is the highest rated talk show to debut in the past seven years.

Kelly not only hosts the show, but is an executive producer on it as well. Kelly shares her two children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, and recently opened up about the idea of dating again during an episode of her talk show.

© Getty Images The singer has a fabulous sense of style - pictured on the red carpet with son Remi

During a chat with Today Show star Hoda Kotb confessed that she had only gone on two dates in the past year since her breakup with ex fiancé Joel Schiffman, and asked Kelly if she had done the same.

"Not at all," the chat show host boldly answered back. "Not even a little bit!"

© NBC The singer has been experimenting with her fashion since moving to NYC

An intrigued Hoda asked if she was curious about looking, to which Kelly replied: "I am really loving not having a man in my life. It's just too hard! There's too much…all the jobs, plus the kids, plus being present for the kids while you're there."

