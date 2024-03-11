Kelly Clarkson's $30 wardrobe staple revealed following her fashion transformation

Kelly Clarkson has not only been wowing with her fashion choices since moving to New York City in August, but she's been choosing some very affordable pieces too!

The Kelly Clarkson Show star is a big fan of fashion boutique VICI, where outfits she's been wearing have cost as little as $33!

On January 16th's episode of her award-winning talk show, Kelly stepped out in a $33 sweater dress, featuring capped sleeves and a buttoned front. The stylish basic looked chic teamed with a pair of leopard print heels, and Kelly looked fabulous in the ensemble.

On January 25th's episode, Kelly wore another dress from the brand, this time a denim front buttoned midi dress, costing slightly more - but still very affordable - at $78. A satin V-neck maxi dress was chosen by Kelly for February 7th's show, again, with a $78 price tag.

VICI is not only popular with Kelly, but other well-known stars too, including Hollywood actress Naomi Watts.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson in a $33 dress by VICI

The brand are beyond thrilled to see the American Idol alum wearing pieces from them, with Aimee Dudum, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer, telling HELLO!: "We're thrilled that Kelly Clarkson has recently become a VICI fan! She's a style icon, so we're huge fans of hers, as well. Some of our other recent celebrity fans include Naomi Watts and Madison LeCroy. We can't wait to see what's next in VICI sightings!"

Kelly's new outfits are being put together daily by celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, who also works with A-listers including Meryl Streep.

© NBC The Kelly Clarkson Show star has completely transformed her style since moving to NYC

During a recent chat with HELLO!, her go-to stylist, Micaela, said of her style transformation: "It's a new look, it's a new year, and it's a really exciting place to be. I'm really grateful that she trusts me and hat she trusts my eye and we're experimenting and playing a bit more."

Kelly's new style has been influenced by her move to New York City. She relocated to the East Coast from Los Angeles back in August, along with her two young children, River and Remi.

Kelly Clarkson has fabulous taste in clothes

Kelly - who shot to fame after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002 - first started her daytime talk show in 2019. It has gone from strength to strength, and is the highest rated talk show to debut in the past seven years.

Kelly not only hosts the show, but is an executive producer on it as well. Kelly shares her two children with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, and recently opened up about the idea of dating again during an episode of her talk show.

© Getty Images Kelly on the red carpet at the Grammys with her son

During a chat with Today Show star Hoda Kotb confessed that she had only gone on two dates in the past year since her breakup with ex fiancé Joel Schiffman, and asked Kelly if she had done the same. "Not at all," the chat show host boldly answered back. "Not even a little bit!"

An intrigued Hoda asked if she was curious about looking, to which Kelly replied: "I am really loving not having a man in my life. It's just too hard! There's too much…all the jobs, plus the kids, plus being present for the kids while you're there."

